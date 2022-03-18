Sunday is the first day of spring, and the mountains got the memo. The days are growing longer, and the sun is climbing higher in the sky. One day you’ll experience wind chills well below 0 F, and the next, you’ll have your feet up on a sun-drenched back patio.
This weekend will serve the standard spring fare: warm, sunny days broken up by fast-moving, squally snow and rain. Avalanche danger will fluctuate between low and moderate, dictated by two main avalanche problems: wet and dry slab avalanches.
Small, blustery storms over the past week brought several inches of snow to the mountains from Dollarhide Summit, north along the Smokys, through the Sawtooths and on up to Banner Summit. Greater snow and wind mean the slab avalanche problem in these areas is more dangerous than drier areas to the south. In addition, a small storm Saturday night into Sunday will add a fresh round of thin slabs to these same locations.
Wet snow avalanches should always be on your mind in the spring. Expect natural wet slides anytime the skies clear to touch newly fallen snow. Additionally, deeper and more destructive avalanches are possible in areas where snowmelt has turned the snowpack to mush. In either case, if you’re finding wet, soggy snow, it’s time to stick to gentler terrain, colder snow or seek out that sunny patio.
Have fun, stay safe, and think snow.
