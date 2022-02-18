It was another quiet week for snow and avalanches. With very little recent snow to speak of, the main variables influencing avalanche danger are sunshine and warm temperatures. Friday and Saturday will be unseasonably warm with temperatures in the low-40s near Ketchum. Warm temperatures and direct sunshine could produce natural loose snow slides on aspects on the southern half of the compass. The icy surfaces that these slides run on will increase the chances of a small slide knocking you over and pushing you somewhere you don't want to go.
“Old Man Winter” may return by Saturday night and the final week of February looks much cooler as weather models bring a series of small storms to the area. As if on cue, the mercury drops and snow return for Avalanche Awareness Week Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Tuesday, March 1. Check our website and tune in to our social channels for updates on avalanche rescue contests, a digging deeper presentation, children’s avalanche safety presentations, auctions, clinics and more.
