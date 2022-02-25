The proverbial “Old Man Winter” came out of hiding this week. At least the cold temperatures sure made it feel like winter. Unfortunately, we measured the recent snowfall in inches and not feet. However, with little to no snow expected through the weekend, snow stability should remain good in the coming days. “Good” stability means you’re unlikely to trigger large avalanches when brapping, shredding or exploring in the hills. While large slides are unlikely, there are a couple of things to keep on your radar:
Wind—Keep your eyes peeled for pockets of windblown snow, especially as you climb near ridgelines.
Sluffs—On very steep slopes, low-density snow can release on its own as a point and spread downhill, pushing and entraining snow as it moves. Steep slopes that directly face the sun are especially prone to these loose snow avalanches. Either of these types of avalanches—wind slabs or loose snow—can be large enough to knock you off your feet or snowmobile and carry you where you don’t want to go. So while the slides may or may not be large enough to bury people, they definitely could be big enough to ruin your day. We hope to see many of you at Rotarun this Sunday, Feb. 27, from 4-6 p.m. for the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s “Community Avalanche Safety Education” event. Join us for free safety clinics, Bonfire & Beverages and a raffle. Visit www.sawtoothavalanche.com for more information. Have fun, stay safe and think snow!(tncms-asset)fba1e978-89f6-11ec-8824-efd411309e19[0](/tncms-asset)
