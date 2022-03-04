“Wet and wild” describes the weather and avalanche conditions, observed earlier this week. With significant rain falling to near 8,500 feet in the Sawtooth Mountains and multiple nights of temperatures staying above freez-ing, dozens of wet snow avalanches released in the Wood River Valley mountains as well as near Banner Summit and Stanley. While the rain event caused an abrupt spike in natural avalanches, “normal” spring weather is synony-mous with wet snow avalanches. So, what do you need to know about them?
While large slides are unlikely, there are a couple of things to keep on your radar:
• Wet avalanches are possible if you’re sinking deep into a mushy snowpack or “post-holing” to the ground while walking.
• Wet snow avalanches do not need people to trigger them—they frequently release on their own. If you’re out playing in the mountains on a warm, sunny spring day, be sure you’re not beneath a steep slope when you stop for a snack while admiring the scenery.
• The chances of wet snow avalanches can go from near zero to almost certain in a hurry. Rain or meltwater mov-ing through the snowpack can make slopes unstable more quickly than a raging snowstorm.
• Even small wet avalanches can be deceptively power-ful and difficult to escape. Be cautious traveling near steep creek bottoms where getting caught in a small slide would be disastrous.
Eventually, the snowpack will establish drainage channels for the meltwater to flow to the ground. Once this hap-pens, the threat of wet avalanches plummets, and we are treated with supportable “corn” riding and skiing. Be sure to check the forecast at www.sawtoothavalanche.com each day to help you plan for your spring adventures. Have fun, stay safe, and think snow!
