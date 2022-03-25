The seasonal snowpack is like your old, trusted dog: It doesn’t like abrupt or rapid changes. Our canine friends love routines—eating the same food at the same time each day, going on walks to familiar places, playing with the same toys, etc. Dry snow is similar, in that it likes to stay dry and can misbehave when it gets wet. The ongoing heatwave is pushing meltwater through the snowpack, wetting layers that have been dry all year. Weak, sugary layers (what we call faceted snow) tend to get ornery when they get wet for the first time. The ongoing transition from a dry/winter to a wet/spring snowpack creates predictably unpredictable avalanche conditions. If you’re planning to play in the sun and snow, recognize that weird weather—for example, record high temperatures—makes weird avalanches. Of course, the warm weather will help the weak layers in the snowpack heal in the long term, but all bets are off this weekend. Steering clear of very steep, consequential terrain is the prudent play if the snow surface is wet and mushy. Let the heatwave run its course, watch the show and postpone those big adventurous days in the mountains until we get through this transitional period. Visit
for more information. Have fun, stay safe, and think snow!
