We find ourselves coming off a heatwave that broke temperature records in the valleys and pushed mountain temperatures into the 50s for days on end. Yuck! We lost a lot of good snow out there this week. Widespread wet-snow avalanche activity was observed, and significant amounts of meltwater from the snowpack was pushed out into the rivers. Most SNOTEL sites in our area report between 60-75% of the average for this time of year. Oof.
There is a bit of good news: a return to more seasonal temperatures has helped the snowpack gradually refreeze, decreasing the avalanche hazard. We are entering a period of “spring diurnal” avalanche hazard: geek-speak for good corn skiing conditions. Cooler overnight temperatures create a thick, icy crust on the snow surface, which softens and melts during the heat of the day. We can significantly reduce our exposure to avalanche hazards (and find the best skiing and riding conditions) by starting our days early and moving to lower angle terrain or colder slopes when we start sinking into mushy snow. It’s also a good time to have your shorts, flip-flops and favorite cold beverage waiting for you in the car when you get back.
Many of us are drifting off to less snowy pursuits, but it looks like the chance for a bit more snow might be in the forecast. Weather models are bringing snow into the area on Monday and Tuesday, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a whole lot of nothing. It’s been one of those years.
Check the forecast before you head out for the latest conditions. Things can change rapidly in the mountains in the spring, and it is always worth keeping your avalanche eyes open. Visit our website at www.sawtoothavalanche.com, and be sure to let us know what you are seeing out there.
