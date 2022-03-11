Sawtooth Avalanche Center Logo
Well, just when we were about to give up, it appears that “Old Man Winter” has decided to make a comeback. To be completely honest, though, the old geezer came back in cold temperatures rather than copious snowfall. But this past week, our mountains did pick up a few rounds of light snowfall—especially in our northern mountains, where 4-8 inches accumulated. So how is this snowfall affecting avalanche conditions? Read on. You need both a slab and a weak layer to have an avalanche. Weak layers typically form in the dry spells between storms; snowfall and wind during stormy periods build the slab. The mid-winter drought that’s been ongoing since early January has produced several weak layers in the top 18 inches of the snowpack. However, the weathering of the snowpack surface—from wind, intense sunshine and warm temperatures—means that these weak layers are not as widespread as they could be. They’re most common on slopes shaded from the sun and sheltered from the wind. Thanks to the lack of stormy weather, much of our area lacks the slab portion of the avalanche equation. With snowfall slowly returning to our area, that’s beginning to change. In areas that have received more loading—like wind-loaded slopes or the Banner Summit area where more recent snow has fallen—we’ve already seen some avalanches occur as these weak layers hit their tipping point. Forecasted light snowfall through the weekend and into next week may begin to overload slopes across larger portions of the forecast area. For now, we’re at the mercy of weather forecasts that we all know can be hit or miss. So, keep checking the Daily Avalanche Forecast to watch how conditions evolve. And if—let’s be optimistic, when—we get a big storm, expect conditions to change and the avalanche danger to rise. Avalanches don’t care that the spring is nearing as long as those two key ingredients—the slab and weaker layer—exist in the snowpack. Have fun, stay safe and think snow.

