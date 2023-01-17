The Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team announced the 17 athletes who will represent the United States in the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in St. Anton, Austria from Jan. 19-25.

The squad is comprised of Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes from the B, C and D teams, as well as top U.S. Ski & Snowboard club program athletes from across the nation.

SVSEF Alpine alumni Ryder Sarchett and Dasha Romanov and current SVSEF FIS team athlete Finnigan Donley have been named to the squad.

