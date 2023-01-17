The Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team announced the 17 athletes who will represent the United States in the FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in St. Anton, Austria from Jan. 19-25.
The squad is comprised of Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes from the B, C and D teams, as well as top U.S. Ski & Snowboard club program athletes from across the nation.
SVSEF Alpine alumni Ryder Sarchett and Dasha Romanov and current SVSEF FIS team athlete Finnigan Donley have been named to the squad.
The U.S. has a history of strong results at the Junior World Championships. Last season, Isaiah Nelson took home gold in the super-G, Ava Sunshine a silver in super-G and Lauren Macuga a bronze in downhill.
Many of the athletes named already have had successful seasons so far. On the women’s side, both Ava Sunshine and Zoe Zimmerman scored slalom World Cup points, and Lauren Macuga also scored World Cup points.
Stella Johansson took second in a Europa Cup giant slalom and Mary Bocock, Kjersti Moritz and Tatum Grosdidier have all had podium results in NorAm Cup competition. On the men’s side, Cooper Puckett had a recent NorAm slalom win and Jay Poulter snagged a NorAm slalom podium.
“This year’s Junior World Championship team is a remarkable group of athletes who have already achieved tremendous results at the World Cup, Europa Cup and NorAm levels in their young careers,” Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team Development Director Chip Knight said.
“With half of the team returning from last year and two medalists among them, we are looking forward to going to St. Anton to compete for medals, top-10 results and the Marc Holder overall team title.”
Mary Bocock – Salt Lake City, UT; Rowmark/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Tatum Grosdidier – Steamboat Springs, CO; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Stella Johansson – Aspen, CO; Aspen Valley Ski Club
Lauren Macuga – Park City, UT; Park City Ski & Snowboard/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Kjersti Moritz – Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Liv Moritz – Vail, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Dasha Romanov – Thornton, CO; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Ava Sunshine – Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Zoe Zimmerman – Gilford, NH; Burke Mountain Academy/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Justin Bigatel – Park City, UT; Burke Mountain Academy/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Finnigan Donley – Anchorage, AK; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation
Camden Palmquist – Eagan, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Team Summit Colorado/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Oliver Parazette – Jackson, WY; University of Utah
Jay Poulter – Stratton, VT; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Stratton Mountain School, Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Cooper Puckett – Steamboat, CO; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Hunter Salani – Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail
Ryder Sarchett – Ketchum, ID; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation/Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In