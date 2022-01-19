Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation alumnus and U.S. Ski Team member Ryder Sarchett was a local leader as some of the country’s best men and women junior and collegiate alpine ski racers qualified to compete in Sun Valley between Jan. 10-13 at the Western Region Cup No. 2 FIS Elite Tech Series.
Sarchett placed third overall in Thursday’s giant slalom with a total time of 2 minutes, 7.64 seconds, and Canada’s Dawson Yates (2:05.90) took first and Norway’s Isak Staurset (2:07.18) took second.
“We’re excited to finish this series on a high note in front of a home crowd, and with the athletes showing so much support for each other,” SVSEF FIS Head Coach Gladys Weidt said. “Our athletes did really well across the board, and we saw improvements throughout the week, which is a great sign for the season and what we can continue to build upon.”
Both men and women competed in two days of slalom and two days of giant slalom with their eyes set on lowering their FIS points and ultimately working their way toward the next level of ski racing in North America—the NorAm Series.
Consistent weather and clear skies over the four days provided optimal racing conditions. The week’s slalom races were held on Hemingway into Greyhawk and the giant slalom on Warm Springs.
SVSEF skiers Finnigan Donley and Kai Subith laid down the fastest runs overall in slalom and giant slalom, respectively, against older racers and high-level collegiate athletes from across the country. Finnigan came in seventh overall and took a time of 1:39.01, while Subith (22nd) took a time of 1:45.46.
Colin Hanna (1:30.76) and Nils Galloway (1:32.12) showed their talent and speed with top-10 finishes in Monday’s slalom event, which made a huge impression given they are still U18 ski racers. Hanna took sixth while Galloway took seventh. Carter Sammis held his own with two top-20 finishes in slalom.
The event served as a U18 and U.S. National Qualifier with field sizes of ninety athletes. SVSEF athletes put themselves in a great position to qualify for both major events.
“We’re excited about where our SVSEF FIS team is headed,” SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg said. “They’ve raised the bar high for themselves and we’re proud of their efforts. Each of our athletes had moments of extraordinary skiing and having our U18 athletes winning individual runs and placing top-10 overall in an event of this caliber is exceptional.”
Brandenburg also served as the event’s race chief.
On the women’s side, Logan Lindstrom kicked things off with a 14th overall finish on the Jan. 10 giant slalom. Two women on the SVSEF FIS team were born and raised in the Wood River Valley—Jessica Blackburn, who earned a top-13 overall finish on the Jan. 11 giant slalom and 19th on the Jan. 12 slalom; and Saba Grossman, who snagged 23rd in the giant slalom, 20th in the slalom and 16th in the slalom.
Paige DeHart, competing up to the U18 class, placed top-25 overall in the slalom.
Next up for the SVSEF FIS team are various events to end the month. Members of the team will travel to Big Sky, Montana, for the Western Region FIS Devo series from Jan. 21-24, while other members will travel to the University of Utah FIS U race at Park City, Utah, from Jan. 23-25, and then another Western Region Elite FIS series at Park City, and Snowbird from Feb. 1-4. ￼
