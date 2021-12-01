New Jersey native Ryan Enrico, one of the most durable and dedicated of Sun Valley Suns hockey players, agreed on Saturday to become one of only a handful of Suns head coaches over the team’s 47 seasons, replacing John “Cub” Burke.
Enrico, 40, retired as a player after the 2019-20 Suns season. He ended his 17-season Suns career as the fourth all-time in points with 173 goals and 208 assists for 381 points. He remains tied with Vilnis Nikolaisons as the second-leading career goal scorer with 173 goals.
A member of the Saint Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) Hockey Hall of Fame, Enrico became the longest-tenured Suns’ captain, serving in that position for 10 years ending in 2020. He finished his Suns career playing in 323 Suns games, putting Enrico No. 3 in all-time Suns games played.
“I am honored to be only the eighth coach in the almost 50-year history of the Suns,” Enrico said. “It means a lot to continue the tradition. I know I have some pretty big shoes to fill behind the bench.”
Duluth’s Burke, 71, an original Suns player, spent a record 16 seasons as Suns head coach covering the 1986-94 and 2013-21 seasons. He compiled a 229-89-9 overall record, including three Black Diamond Hockey League championships in five years. Burke will continue as the Suns’ general manager and will help on the Suns’ bench during games.
“As captain, Ryan made my job so much easier because he has been such a key guy in our leadership group,” Burke said. “Rico embodies what the Suns are all about—play for the community, work hard on the ice with a passion for hockey, and have fun off the ice. I’m happy for him.”
A Suns player for 13 seasons before becoming the team’s longtime coach, Burke remarked about the transition from player to coach, “It’s not easy coming from the locker room to the back of the bench. Ryan has been running everything since our practices started Nov. 1, and he’s turning the Suns into his team.”
Enrico mirrored praise towards Cub’s time as the Suns’ coach.
“What Cub has done for the program is unbelievable,” Enrico said. “There was a stretch when the players had to do everything—book ice times, hotels, run the bench. He, along with all the people behind the scenes, turned the program into a top-notch organization. Lucky for me he will still be around helping. I’d like to thank the fans for all their support over the years. Without the fans, it doesn’t mean anything. We love hockey, but without the community, the Suns wouldn’t exist.”
