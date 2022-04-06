What a difference a year makes.
The Wood River High School varsity softball team shot out of a cannon to begin the 2022 spring campaign. So far this season, WRHS has compiled runs and shut down opposing teams in dominant fashion, all while making fans quickly forget about the 2021 season during which the Lady Wolverines won only one game.
Now, WRHS is on a tear, with a talented squad ready for more wins. Wood River has already jumped to a 7-2 overall record with a 2-1 Great Basin 7 Conference record, and the Lady Wolverines most recently went 4-0 at the Kimberly Dawgs Classic—a jamboree-style tournament.
“I think we’re a team to be reckoned with,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said. “Our momentum is high, and our morale is high, and I think it’s the first time these girls feel like they can win every game they play.”
They proved that last weekend, outscoring their opponents 52-12. The Lady Wolverines were aggressive at the plate, notching 47 hits while batting .461 and getting on base .556 of the time.
Another aspect of the team that has improved is plate discipline. Over the weekend, the Lady Wolverines struck out only 13 times and drew 20 walks. In the field, WRHS only committed five errors the entire weekend.
“We do the fundamentals in practice,” Nelson said. “We put good swings on the ball, and it shows. We are putting the ball in play and pressuring other teams.”
Freshman Makinzie Nelson has been an enormous addition. She led WRHS at the plate through all four games by going 12-for-15, 11 RBIs, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 1 home run. Nelson also went 5 innings on the mound for the win against South Fremont.
Senior Caroline Seaward had another big showing, too. She opened the four-game win streak with a victory against Teton in the first game. Seaward led WRHS to a 13-2 win by going four innings and striking out seven. She gave up three hits and two runs but only walked one.
“The first game was a big game by our senior leader,” Nelson said. “[Caroline] has a lot of confidence, and she’s been throwing well. She wants the ball in her hand in a big game.”
Junior Grendel Sprong—suiting up for the first time as a softball player—went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Senior Olivia Adams also went 2-for-2. Junior Gretchen Atienza went 3-for-3 at the plate.
For their second game of the weekend, Wood River beat McCall-Donnelly 17-4. Junior Jette Ward was stellar at the plate and the mound. Ward (1-0) went five full innings with four strikeouts, allowing nine hits and three runs.
“This weekend was good for [Ward],” Nelson said. “She got a ton of groundouts, and it was a great team performance.”
Ward also went 4-for-4 with four runs and one RBI.
Adams (3-for-4, four RBIs) and Seaward (2-for-3, three RBIs) also led the Lady Wolverines.
Nelson won against South Fremont by going five innings and allowing only four runs and three walks while striking out seven as WRHS took down South Fremont 12-4.
Sprong went 2-for-2 with one RBI, and senior RaeAnne Slone went 2-for-3 and two RBIs. Junior Bella Hadam went 0-for-3, but she managed to score three RBIs. Atienza added another solid game by going 3-for-4.
For the weekend’s final game, Wood River beat Shelley 10-2, and Seaward (3-0) got the win at the mound. She allowed four hits and only one run. Seaward then went 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, and Sprong went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple.
Up next for the Lady Wolverines is their home opener at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the WRHS softball field. ￼
