Running like there’s no tomorrow, the Carey Panthers took top-10 finishes in the boys and girls teams, with the girls taking fourth overall at the 1A level for the IHSAA State Track and Field Championships last weekend at Middleton High School.
The Carey girls held third place as a team as races were concluding but couldn’t withstand a late surge of points from Logos High School in Moscow. Carey dropped to fourth with 58 points. Logos finished with 61, and Raft River took first in the girls with 86.16. Oakley took second with 68.16.
In the last race for the girls on the day, Logos took a third-place finish in the girls 4x400-meter relay with 4 minutes, 15.81 seconds, giving them six points, which was enough to eclipse Carey. The Lady Panthers scored only three points in sixth place. The team of sophomore Olivia Nilsen, sophomore Mialee Hennefer, senior Lexi Nachtman and senior Kourtney Patterson finished at 4:28.30.
As for the day’s final race, the Carey boys took first in the boys 4x400m relay, giving the Panthers 10 points. The team of senior Chase Bennion, junior Carsn Perkes, junior Riley Morey and freshman Matt Young never trailed during the race, giving the team a final time of 3:34.10.
The defending 2021 state champions finished in sixth place with 43 points. Winning the entire 1A boys championship was Grace with 71 points.
The 2022 season saw a surprise year for the girls. A fourth-place finish for the Lady Panthers was the first podium since 1997. Girls head coach Lane Kirkland was over the moon with his team’s performance. In addition, the Carey girls scored 20 more points in 2022 than in the previous two years combined.
“I am elated at what these girls could accomplish on track and field’s biggest stage,” Kirkland said. “It took a lot of points to earn the fourth spot this year. That alone says a lot about our talent this year and how diversified we were. I am so proud of our Magnificent Seven: Kourtney, Lexi, Shayli, Mialee, Yaravi, Olivia and Ashley.”
The Carey girls took six top-5 finishes this year with three first places.
Leading the charge for the Carey girls was junior Shayli Smith, who took firsts in the 100m hurdles (16.28) and the high jump (5-00). Smith also took fifth in the 300m hurdles with 50.26 seconds.
The other first-place finish for the Carey girls was the 4x100m relay team of freshman Ashley Zarate, Nachtman, Hennefer and Patterson, which finished with 51.19 seconds.
The relays were once again strong events for Carey. The boys and girls teams together compiled eight top-5 finishes at state. Over the last 21 seasons, Carey has taken over 70 relay teams to state with 28 medals and three state championships. The 4x200m relay team of Zarate, Nachtman, Smith and Patterson set a school record with 1:48.23, finishing second at state.
“Shayli is so confident and graceful,” Kirkland said. “Patterson is such a competitor, and she left her best on the Panther record books. Zarate was a surprising athlete of the week. She went out and competed with no fear.”
Zarate took fourth in the 100m sprint with 13.26 seconds.
Along with the 4x400m relay, the boys 4x200m relay team of junior Connor Simpson, Young, Perkes and Morey took first with 1:33.46. The other top-5 relay team for the boys was the sprint-medley relay (SMR). The team of Simpson, freshman AJ Black, Young and senior Ashton Drage took fifth with 3:47.58. Ellis Jensen was also an alternate on the relay teams.
Drage finished his career with a fourth-place finish in the two-mile, 3,200m, jaunt. The future College of Southern Idaho runner had a time of 10:09.84, a personal record.
“Our team goal going into the state track and field championship was that every participant would come home with at least one medal in their hand,” Carey boys head coach James Morey said. “Nobody left empty-handed. Carey brought home 36 medals, and every member had an opportunity to stand on the podium. It was a fantastic accomplishment when there are 63 1A Teams in Idaho.”
After working through a hamstring injury, junior Riley Morey posted the fastest time in the state for 1A athletes during the preliminary with a 50.9 in the 400m. He eventually took fifth in the finals with 52.12. Riley Morey also took fourth in the 200m with 23.25 seconds.
“This was a tremendous season for the Panthers, and we are already looking forward to next season,” James Morey said.
SVCS girl relays take fourth
The Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats track and field team took home points for the girls, as the 4x200m relay team of senior Logan Lindstrom, junior Niki Cohen, sophomore Mia Hansmeyer and senior Saba Grossman took a time of 52.63 seconds.
Senior Ben Haynes set a new personal best in the boys 1,600m run with 4:54.94. ￼
