Official practice sessions for Idaho high school sports begin Monday, Aug. 7. The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) has planned state rules clinics for the 2023-24 seasons. For the local 4th District, the football, soccer, volleyball and cheer rules clinics will be today, Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Twin Falls High School—with coaches meeting at 6 p.m. and officials at 7 p.m. The first Wood River High home soccer game is Saturday, Aug. 19.
Rules clinics for Idaho prep sports scheduled
- By EXPRESS STAFF
