Wood River junior Julain Gray goes up for a shot that was blocked by Jerome’s Schuyler Mower during the fourth quarter of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to the rival Tigers on Jan. 13.

It was the third straight game the Wood River boys’ basketball team had a hard time making shots.

This time, though, it was from everywhere.

“We work on it at practice, it’s just one of those things coming into the game that you either get the job done or don’t get the job done,” Wolverines head coach Juan Martinez said. “Against legends like Joe Messick and the Jerome Tigers—you’ve got to bring it every night in this conference.

23-01-18-wood-river-basketball-boys-roland (6 of 21).jpg

Wood River junior guard Cooper Fife makes a pass to teammate Fredy Ambriz that ended in a basket during the first half of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome on Jan. 13.
23-01-18-wood-river-basketball-boys-roland (17 of 21).jpg

Wood River cheerleaders in action during a timeout in the second half of the Wolverines' 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome on Jan. 13.

