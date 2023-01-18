Wood River senior forward Mosi Slotten (10) reaches in against Jerome junior Ashton Peters while Wolverines teammate Dylan Gill looks on during the first half of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to the Tigers on Jan. 13.
Wood River junior Dylan Gill goes up for a shot on Jan. 13 during a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome.
Express/Roland Lane
Wood River cheerleaders in action during the first half of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome on Jan. 13.
Express/Roland Lane
Wood River student section was alive and loud during a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome on Jan. 13.
Express/Roland Lane
Express/Roland Lane
Express/Roland Lane
Wood River juniors Julian Gray (14) and Gage Wilson chase after Jerome senior Josh Arevalo during the second half of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to the rival Tigers on Jan. 13.
Express/Roland Lane
Jerome's Ashton Peters tries to draw a charge against Wood River senior Korbin Heitzman during the second half of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to the rival Tigers on Jan. 13.
Express/Roland Lane
Wood River head coach Juan Martinez talks to an official during a break in the action in the fourth quarter of a 55-43 Great Basin 7 Conference loss to rival Jerome on Jan. 13.
It was the third straight game the Wood River boys’ basketball team had a hard time making shots.
This time, though, it was from everywhere.
“We work on it at practice, it’s just one of those things coming into the game that you either get the job done or don’t get the job done,” Wolverines head coach Juan Martinez said. “Against legends like Joe Messick and the Jerome Tigers—you’ve got to bring it every night in this conference.
“Tonight, was another night of struggling offensively. It kept our energy kinda down.”
Jerome jumped out to a 16-6 lead after eight minutes, made it 28-14 in the second quarter and eventually 32-20 at halftime and went on to win, 55-43 on Jan. 13.
“We had a big crowd tonight. It was awesome to see those guys pick it up and give us some life on the defensive side,” Martinez said. “We were focused a lot tonight on the defensive side of the ball. We had a different defensive game plan tonight.”
That side of the ball worked.
Wood River cut the lead to seven points in four third-quarter occasions, and trailed by six, 43-37, after Gage Wilson canned a trey at 5:33 of the fourth, but never got any closer.
“We’re getting better every game trying to figure out how to grow,” Martinez said. “It’s a frustrating time, though, when the ball’s not going in the basket.”
The Tigers held Korbin Heitzman to seven points.
“I can’t remember the last time he didn’t have double digits,” Martinez said. “They played physical and as long as the game is that way, we’re going to have a harder time.”
Heitzman made a free throw at 4:23 for a 45-38 deficit but the hosts didn’t score again until senior Owen Stouffer made a bucket at 1:27.
“We have to play together,” Martinez said. “The most committed guys are going to be the guys we’re staying with. It’s easy to ride a win streak and be a part of a team that’s winning. But when you’re losing and having to work hard through the adversity, that’s when you really know who are your greatest teammates. Truthfully, the greatest teammates are going to be the guys on the floor for us.”
Junior point guard Cooper Fife led Wood River with 15 hard-earned points. Wilson and Stouffer joined Heitzman with seven points apiece.
“Gage Wilson had another great night for us,” Martinez said. “He’s been an awesome teammate for our guys., a willing shooter, and it’s great to see him perform well. He helped us offensively spacing the floor with his three-point shot.”
The senior-laden Tigers were paced by Schuyler Mower’s game-high 21 points. Senior Josh Arevalo came off the bench to add 10 points.
“It’s something we have to develop,” Martinez said of the offensive prowess. “It happens in the offseason. As far as this program is concerned, getting that commitment is the next step for us. It’s so hard to commit when you’ve got so much going on in the Valley.”
Wood River (8-4, 1-4) welcomes Minico (8-2, 3-1) on Jan. 17 and Twin Falls (5-7, 3-2) on Jan. 19. Both games tip at 7:30 p.m.
“Every season is a journey. Life is a journey,” Martinez said. “The language we speak is hope. The language we speak is optimism, and we come into it with that mindset. ‘You guys are a talented group. You choose to be confident. And let’s just be gritty.’
“That’s our identity. We’re still trying to find that identity on defense. This is another game to learn from. It’s a great thing we have smart kids because that’s what it’s going to take.” ￼
