Rotarun—the little mountain with a big heart—is set to host its season-opening party Friday, Dec. 17, from 5-9 p.m.
The event will be free and open to the public with donations to Rotarun Ski Area welcome.
The community will be treated with ski movies from Teton Gravity Research and Nordica, plus live music from the Pisten Bullys.
There will be fire pits and food from CK’s Real Food and the Sawtooth Club. The ski community will also have the pleasure of night skiing and family fun.
“The season is off to a bizarre start for everyone regarding the weather, but we are looking forward to welcoming the community to Rotarun to support their local ski hill and get excited about the season,” Rotarun Event Manager Jen Helms said in the announcement. “We are working hard to create a safe and fun experience for families to enjoy all that Rotarun has to offer, and the season opener party will be a fun way to get everyone in the spirit for the upcoming winter.”
Attendees are encouraged to carpool to Rotarun and bring their chairs and blankets. Warfield Distillery & Brewery will operate beer sales. Photo IDs will be required to buy alcohol.
Rotarun’s “Legend” individual and “Tribe” family season passes are now on sale at Rotarun.org for $100 and $200, respectively. Both passes provide access to holiday and general session dates for the 2021-2022 season. Individual day tickets for children ages 10-and-under are free, youth ages 11-18 are $5 and adults over 18 are $10.
Family day passes are $25. Tickets and season passes will be available for pickup at the Rotarun ticket kiosk beginning Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. and anytime thereafter during public skiing hours.
Public skiing is scheduled to be open on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Rotarun hours of operation for the season are posted on the Rotarun website. Hours and schedules are subject to change.
