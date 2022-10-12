Head coach Richard Whitelaw was straight to the point.
“You can’t give good teams two-goal leads,” he said. “And there’s no need to give up that corner ... that’s a bummer. Mark your man ... a free header.”
Kimberly proved to be a thorn in the side of the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team once again in the postseason.
This time a header by senior striker Jackson Fisher off a corner kick with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory on Browning Field at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Oct. 10.
The loss in the High Desert District Tournament placed the Cutthroats into the consolation bracket. They must win tonight against Bliss (with a tentative 3 p.m. start) and on Oct. 14 to advance to the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls Oct. 20-22 for the 3A state tournament.
“Both teams played well,” senior midfielder Auggie Rose said. “You’d rather it end in golden goal, duking it out. It was a great goal by Jackson, a good player.
“Mental mistakes. We beat ourselves with mental errors constantly throughout the season. We have two games—Wednesday and Friday—we’ll look to those to play hard and make the story even sweeter.
“We’re going to get to state. It’s gonna happen.”
Kimberly took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on a goal thanks to defensive miscommunication.
The visitors made it 2-0 when Tegan Newlan scored 10 minutes into the second half.
“Resiliency. These boys throughout the season have showed that they’ll fight back and are reluctant to lose,” Rose said. “Never count us out. We’re there 24/7. Gonna get the wins Wednesday and Friday and go to state.”
Walker Pate, who has been out since Sept. 17, scored 10 minutes later off a Rose direct kick that skimmed off the head of a Cutthroats player.
“It’s nice to have him back,” Rose said of Pate. “Walker and I have been in the studio making songs. We’ve been rekindling our connection on and off the field. We’re ready. We’re taking on whoever’s coming.”
The hosts tied things up a short time later when Nils Galloway buried a PK after a handball was called in the box.
“We played great today,” Rose said. “Captains held it down. Talk more. It’s high school soccer, you can always improve. We’re not gonna come out and play like a Premier League team every day. We’re gonna do our best. There’s always improvement to be made.”
Wendell, the No. 1 seed, defeated Bliss, 3-0. Wendell hosts Kimberly on Oct. 13 for a state championship berth. The loser of that game will play the Community School-Bliss winner at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 for the second state berth.
If the Cutthroats defeat Bliss, they will either host Kimberly or head to Wendell. ￼
