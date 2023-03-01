All that way to play someone familiar.

Carey defeated Castleford, 53-51, on Feb. 21 at CSI to win the 1AD1 District IV Tournament and the teams will meet again at 5 p.m. in the Boys Real Dairy Shootout at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on March 2 in the first round of the state basketball tournament.

“We know our opponent,” veteran head coach Dick Simpson said. “We know what they’re gonna do. They know what we’re gonna do. In all reality, it’s the rubber match. So many times, I’ve seen the rubber match either come down to the wire or somebody’s blown out. We’re not looking ahead to anybody else. We’ve gotta do what we do.”

Carey’s Riley Morey plays defense on Castleford’s Lucas DeKruyf during the 1AD1 District IV Tournament championship game last week at CSI. The teams play each other at 5 p.m. as the state tournament opens on March 2 at Vallivue High School.
Carey’s coaching staff likes what’s going on during the 1AD1 District IV Tournament championship game against Castleford last week at CSI. The teams play each other at 5 p.m. as the state tournament opens on March 2 at Vallivue High School.

