March 1, 2023
Carey’s Chris Gamino plays defense on Castleford’s Jayme Ramos during the 1AD1 District IV Tournament championship game last week at CSI. Panthers teammate Owen Parke looks on as he guards Ethan Roland (11). The teams play each other at 5 p.m. as the state tournament opens on March 2 at Vallivue High School.
Carey defeated Castleford, 53-51, on Feb. 21 at CSI to win the 1AD1 District IV Tournament and the teams will meet again at 5 p.m. in the Boys Real Dairy Shootout at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on March 2 in the first round of the state basketball tournament.
“We know our opponent,” veteran head coach Dick Simpson said. “We know what they’re gonna do. They know what we’re gonna do. In all reality, it’s the rubber match. So many times, I’ve seen the rubber match either come down to the wire or somebody’s blown out. We’re not looking ahead to anybody else. We’ve gotta do what we do.”
It’s the third meeting between the teams. Carey comes in as the No. 5 seed with the Wolves No. 4.
“We still have that edge because they’re going in still higher ranked than us and we know we can play better than we did both times against them,” senior point guard Conner Simpson said. “We have to be in the moment and focused on what we’re doing, and not let the moment get too big. Then we just play our game.”
Castleford won the first get-together, 64-59, on Jan. 10 when Carsn Perkes, Owen Parke and Preston Wood fouled out.
“In the game we played at their house, we had three shots to tie it or go ahead and didn’t get a one of them, then we had to go to the foul game,” coach Simpson said. “They made their foul shots down the stretch. We had two three-point looks, which would have put us up one, and a two-pointer and we missed all three. And that was in one possession.
“We’ve got to work on our defense. When all is said and done, the kids just have to show up and play basketball.”
The winner will meet either No. 1 Lapwai or No. 8 Liberty Charter at 7 p.m. on March 3. The loser heads to the 2 p.m. contest. The championship game is slated for 11:30 a.m. on March 4 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
In the opposite bracket, No. 2 Grace plays No. 7 Victory Charter at noon on March 2 and No. 3 Lakeside takes on No. 6 Potlatch at 2 p.m.
Castleford reached the state tournament by defeating No. 6 Valley, 48-42, in the final win-or-go-home game.
“Last game we really didn’t shoot well,” Perkes said. “We had a lot of dumb turnovers. I felt at times the moment was too big. We just have to play how we know how to play.”
Carey won the rebounding battle in both games, 34-26 and 24-22.
The Wolves were 24-for-39 from the free throw line in both contests, while the Panthers were 11-for-15. Carey turned the ball over 31 times to Castleford’s 22.
“That’s way too many turnovers,” Perkes said. “We have to be more confident in our passes. There’s a lot of times when we second-guess our passes, and we can’t do that. That leads to turnovers.”
Added Simpson, “We know we made a mistake. We forget about it and move on. We’re all very good about doing that. We’re all helping each other through all the little mistakes.”
The biggest difference, as coach Simpson said after the district championship game, was holding the Wolves to fewer three-point attempts. They shot 26 in the first game and 14 last week.
“What we did was good,” he said. “They still had made four and two of them were uncontested. Threes are momentum builders.
“When we played at their house, we collapsed to help in the middle so much that they got kick-outs, and we didn’t get close-outs. That’s why they shot 12 more threes, and 12 opportunities is too many.”
Carey last won a state championship in 2014-15. It also won a state crown in 2010-11 and were runners-up in 2011-12.
Perkes is averaging 23.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Parke goes for 8.7 and 4.2 and Simpson 7.5 and 4.1 respectively. Simpson averages 3.4 assists and Perkes 3.3.
Carey has won 10-of-12 since the loss at Castleford, including the last four in a row.
“We’re working together more,” Simpson said of he and his teammates. “This is the last week of basketball, so this is when we all need to be at our best, and we’re doing that right now.
“It’s definitely sad. This is going to be my last year playing basketball. I’m grateful for all the times I’ve had with basketball and grateful for the teams that I’ve had, especially this team this year. We all just get along. Even if we have a moment, it goes away very fast. We’re all like family here.”
Perkes added, “It doesn’t feel real. I’ve been playing since like the fourth grade and it’s almost over. I feel like we’ve meshed more. It’s not about X’s and O’s. It’s about becoming a team. If one of us messes up, we’ve also messed up so it’s not the end of the world. There’s going to be way more opportunities to make plays.” ￼
