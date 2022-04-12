The spring track and field season is underway. The defending Idaho High School Activities Association 1A champion Carey Panthers are ready for another powerful showing.
The Panther relay teams are the anchor of both the boys and girls squads. Carey has seen multiple first-place finishes in the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200, 4x400 and the sprint medley relay early this season.
The Panthers recently competed in the Jennifer Crystal Invitational at Murtaugh on Thursday, April 7. The Carey girls took fourth with 79 points while the boys took sixth with 59. Also, Camas County took 14th place with 13 points for the boys.
Leading Carey was junior Shayli Smith (seven first places in 2022). She took the top spots in the girls 100-meter hurdles (16.45 seconds) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). She also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with 49.68 seconds.
Smith was also on the 4x200 team that took second with 1 minute, 50.42 seconds. Along with Smith, freshman Ashley Zarate, junior Brittney Farnworth and senior Kortney Patterson raced. Patterson also finished third in the long jump with 15-10 1/2.
The 4x100 relay of Zarate, senior Lexi Nachtman, freshman Leecee Reay and Patterson took first with 52.80 seconds. The 4x400 team, comprised of all sophomores, took third, with Mialee Hennefer, Rylie Quillin, Olivia Nilsen and Yaravi Gamino taking a time of 4:44.08.
On the boys side of the Jennifer Crystal Invite, the 4x200 team of junior Connor Simpson, junior Carsn Perkes, freshman Matt Young and junior Riley Morey took first with 1:38.17.
The 4x400 team of senior Chase Bennion, freshman AJ Black, Perkes and Young also took first with 4:43.73.
The boys followed that up with a third-place finish in the 4x100 (Simpson, Black, Young and Perkes) with 46.75 seconds and a second-place finish in the sprint medley (two 200-meter legs, a 400-meter leg, then an 800-meter leg to finish). Simpson, Black and Bennion competed with senior Ashton Drage pulling down the anchor, which gave the team a time of 3:54.68.
Drage has been the long-distance star for the Panthers. He also took second in the 1,600-meter run (4:48.60) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:54.03).
The overall leader for the boys team so far this season is Morey.
Morey has five first places in three meets competed. He took first in the 200 at the Neal Wyatt Invite at Oakley High School (April 1) with 23.21 seconds. The Carey boys took second with 28 points (Lighthouse Christian took first with 44 points). The Carey girls took third with 24 points, with Raft River (69) and Oakley (31) taking the top two spots.
To open the 2022 season, Carey competed in the Valley High School Invite on March 17 with a second-place finish for the boys (82.5 points) and a fifth-place finish for the girls (68.5). Buhl (179.5) took first for the boys and Oakley (108) took first for the girls.
Morey took three first-place finishes at the Valley Invite. First, he grabbed the top spot in the boys 100 with 11.18 seconds, then another first in the 200 with 22.95 seconds and first-place finish as part of the 4x200 team (Simpson, Perkes, Ruiz, Morey) with a time of 1:36.90.
In the Valley Invite, Carey took home six first places.
WRHS, SVCS run at Tim Dunne Invite
The Wood River High School and Sun Valley Community School varsity track and field teams took stride at the Tim Dunne Invite at Jerome High School on Friday, April 8.
The Wood River boys took 25 points while the girls took 21. The SVCS girls took two points scored in their first meet of the year.
WRHS also competed in the Tiger Home Meet on March 18 at Mountain Home and the Minico Quad on April 1.
At the Tiger Home Meet, WRHS placed two firsts. Junior Gunnar Kimball took first in the pole vault at 12-06.00. The other first was the sprint medley with junior Christian Hernandez, sophomore Gavin Hunter, sophomore Porter Thompson and sophomore Emmett Stouffer as the team. They had a time of 4:05.46.
Kimball had a great showing to open the year. Along with the pole vault finish, he took third in the 100 (11.83) and fourth in the 200 (24.61).
Kimball followed that performance up with another great outing at the Minico Quad, where he took first in the pole vault again (13-00) and fifth in the 100 (11.50). Kimball’s teammates Lucas Smith, a sophomore, took second in the pole vault (10-00), and juniors Payton Sorensen (11.30) and Zack Dilworth (11.40) took second and third in the 100.
The boys 4x400 team of Thompson, sophomore Dylan Gill, sophomore Conrad Foster and junior Ethan Hansen took second with 3:46.00. In contrast, the sprint medley team of Hunter, Hernandez, Thompson and Stouffer took third with 4:07.60.
On the girls side, junior Gina Greenberg took first in the girls 800 (2:21.80) and third in the girls 4x400 with junior Ava Smith, junior Elizabeth Lipman and senior Maile Dorland. That team took 4:36.00.
The girls sprint medley team of freshman Parker Higgins, freshman Larae Zimmerman, Dorland and Smith took second with 2:02.80. Lipman also took fourth in the 400 with 1:04.50.
Up next for Wood River track and field is an away meet at Buhl for the Buhl Rotary Invite on Friday, April 15. ￼
