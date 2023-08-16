23-08-16-SVCS-girls-soccer-preview-2

Junior Callan Duke on the left contesting a ball against junior Taylor Hovey on the right at practice on Aug. 10.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

For the first time in team history, the 2023 Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team heads into the season as reigning state champions.

Strengthening their bonds as a squad and developing as a team will be key to repeating that success this time around, Cutthroat coach Kelly Feldman said.

“It’s too soon to tell, really,” said Feldman when asked about how the team will perform this season. “We graduated a lot of important players, especially defensively, so it’s going to be much more about filling those spaces, but every year’s like that.”

23-08-16-SVCS-girls-soccer-preview-1

From left to right, senior players Mattie Embree, Scarlett Rixon, Meredith Bromley, Grayson Schmitz and Mia Hansmeyer after practice on Aug. 10.
22-12-28-cs-soccer-mia-roland (2 of 7).jpg

For her dominant season leading the Cutthroat line, Mia Hansmeyer is the Express’ 2022 Athlete of the Year.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments