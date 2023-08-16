For the first time in team history, the 2023 Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team heads into the season as reigning state champions.
Strengthening their bonds as a squad and developing as a team will be key to repeating that success this time around, Cutthroat coach Kelly Feldman said.
“It’s too soon to tell, really,” said Feldman when asked about how the team will perform this season. “We graduated a lot of important players, especially defensively, so it’s going to be much more about filling those spaces, but every year’s like that.”
Through all the changes and uncertainty about the upcoming season, one thing does remain constant among the team.
Last year’s state championship “is in the back of everybody’s minds,” Feldman said. “But, I honestly like to keep it in the back. I don’t want it to be at the forefront.
“Of course you want to repeat, but especially in these early days it’s much more about getting together and becoming the best team we can be. If we can do just that, the rest is going to take care of itself.”
The senior players echoed Feldman’s thoughts, speaking on how they’re keeping themselves in check.
Senior Forward Mia Hansmeyer set a high bar a year ago, scoring 31 goals and handing out nine assists—a stat line that helped her earn Athlete of the Year honors from the Idaho Mountain Express. At preseason practice this month, she put that in the past ahead of a new start.
“I think just not being cocky about it and knowing that it’s gonna take a lot of work,” Hansmeyer said.
Center midfielder Meredith Bromley added to Hansmeyer’s statement, saying the victory goes beyond just being reigning champions this upcoming season.
“It was obviously a very big win, but I think it just gave us the motivation we need to know that we are good enough to do that,” Bromley said. “That’s motivating a lot of the younger girls to want to be at that level, which is great.”
So far this preseason, the team is focusing on getting to know one another and building their chemistry.
“It’s early, and we’ve got a bunch of new faces … new freshmen, (and) new upperclassmen who have moved to the valley, so we’re still getting to know each other,” Feldman said. “But there’s definitely some bright spots. Everybody’s excited to be here, everybody’s working hard and we’re still figuring it all out.”
The players on the team also spoke well of the team’s first few preseason practices, saying they think the team has good connections and really enjoy each other’s company.
“The biggest thing from last year was we all just had fun as a team,” winger Scarlet Rixon said. “It’s not a single person’s job to carry the whole team, it’s a team effort.”
This sentiment is shared by Feldman, who looks forward to the season optimistically.
“(The season) is fresh, it’s exciting to see what the future might hold,” Feldman said. “The great thing about this time of year is that it’s all still in front of us, and we can be anything.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In