Registration is now open for those interested in joining the Blaine County Recreation District’s spring sports leagues. Registration opened on March 16. The BCRD spring sports for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade include track and field, t-ball, machine pitch baseball, player pitch baseball and player/coach pitch softball. The four-week track and field program is open to first- through sixth-grade children. Teams meet twice a week, starting the week of April 11, for practice. The season concludes on Saturday, May 7, with a program-wide track meet at the Carey School. For more information, contact Sebastian Zavala at szavala@bcrd.org.

