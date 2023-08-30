RPI-1

Host Rebecca Rusch, center, leads a ride through downtown Ketchum as part of Rebecca’s Private Idaho in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Rebecca’s Private Idaho rolls into town this Labor Day weekend with a plethora of gravel trails to race, festivities to enjoy, and more in support of cyclist wellbeing.

The four-day experience brings together a wide variety of gravel racing experiences around Ketchum for cyclists of all levels. Founder Rebecca Rusch first started the series on Labor Day in 2013.

Riders can kick off this year’s event with the Queen’s Stage Race, starting on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Races in Rebecca’s Private Idaho range from less than 20 miles to more than 100.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments