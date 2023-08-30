Rebecca’s Private Idaho rolls into town this Labor Day weekend with a plethora of gravel trails to race, festivities to enjoy, and more in support of cyclist wellbeing.
The four-day experience brings together a wide variety of gravel racing experiences around Ketchum for cyclists of all levels. Founder Rebecca Rusch first started the series on Labor Day in 2013.
Riders can kick off this year’s event with the Queen’s Stage Race, starting on Thursday, Aug. 31.
“That’s our three-day gravel stage race,” said RPI’s Chief Operating Officer Aerah Hardin. “That one’s pretty amazing. We start at Baker Creek and we ride the Harriman trail up to Galena…we do a single track and they have to ride the same bike (and) can’t do a mountain bike, they have to use whatever bike they’re going to race all three days. We call (this day) the adventure day.”
The first stage stretches over 35 miles, with an elevation gain of over 2,500 feet.
“It’s a great day to … show off the Harriman Trail, which is a treasure that we have here in the valley as well as getting to show off some of our single track,” Hardin said.
Next up comes the Dollarhide Hill Climb, where riders will get a mix of social, casual riding with a hill climb.
“We start at Limelight Hotel and we have a neutral rollout for 20 miles down Warm Springs,” Hardin said. “It’s a really cool way to show everyone another side of our area here in the valley. Then we get to go into the Ketchum Ranger District and at the base of Dollarhide is where our time trial climb starts.”
Riders will be tested with a climb that takes them almost 8,700 feet above sea level.
“There, they have a 4.5 mile time trail to climb up to the top of Dollarhide, so they end up at the very top and have (a) beautiful view,” Hardin said.
After the climb, riders get to ride back down at their own pace to total 50 miles for the second stage.
“Most of them hang out and stop at the hot spring,” Hardin said. “(The second stage) is a really fun day.”
Before the final stage, racers are given a rest day on Saturday.
Once Sunday comes, the final stage brings the longest stretch and highest ascent for the cyclists. Racers go on The Queen’s Stage, which takes them along Rusch’s original RPI path. Participants will go through the Salmon Challis National Forest for over 100 miles and 6,200 feet of elevation.
In addition to the final stage of the Queen’s Stage Race on Sunday, other courses will be available for racers looking to get their gravel biking fix in.
“Everything starts up the Trail Creek road,” Hardin said. “(First) there is the Tater Tot course. That’s off in Corral Creek and does the full Corral Creek, out and back. Then it circles back... into Festival Meadow.”
Hardin said this year the event is allowing E-bikes on the course.
“(E-bikes) provide another way of allowing everyone to be able to participate,” Hardin said. “Part of the great thing about the Tater Tot is it’s a route that beginner cyclists are able to train for and do. Seven-, 8-, 9-year-old kids come out and do that route as well. I love that we have a little something for everyone.”
In total, the Tater Tot path is 18.7 miles long with over 1,400 feet in elevation. According to RPI’s website, the path consists of 50% gravel road and 50% pavement.
Next up the totem pole in races is the French Fry trail.
“It’s over 56 miles and goes up and over Trail Creek,” Hardin said.
Cyclists will go up over 4,300 feet here, on a path that consists of 80% gravel road and 20% pavement.
Continuing the theme of potato named races, the last course is the Baked Potato.
“That’s our 103-mile course,” Hardin said. “It goes up and over Trail Creek again … and does the same route as the French Fry, but then they turn off and continue in the Copper Basin. That’s where you really just get so remote and out into the beauty of what we have here.”
In addition to the added mileage on the French Fry, the Baked Potato goes up over 6,200 feet in elevation and consists of 90% gravel road and 10% paved road.
The festivities don’t end with the races, though. Cyclists will have an exciting opportunity along the French Fry’s path.
“Along that route, we have an aid station they get to pass a couple of times,” Hardin said. “That’s where we also have the potato gun aid station, where they get out, stop and shoot the potato gun into a wheel to try and win some fun prizes there.”
There will also be a non-competitive cycling event to help fundraise and bring people in is held during RPI’s packet pickup on Saturday at their “Be Good” ride.
“It’s a casual ride, everyone’s welcome,” Hardin said. “We typically have a group that hosts that embodies “Be Good’s” mission and message. This year it’s hosted by All Bodies On Bikes and that’s a bike organization that really encourages people that don’t have your typical body image of a cyclist to still get on a bike, do hard things and feel a part of this community.”
The ride will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and depart from the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School parking lot.
Hardin said that events such as the potato gun, live auctions, and “Be Good race” help bring the event all back to its main purpose.
“This whole event is really all about incorporating the good foundations, message and mission of using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution,” Hardin said. “So how we do that is to have our big fundraising party on Friday night. We encourage any local people to come out to that as well.”
Be aware that Trail Creek Pass is effectively shut down to cars all day on Sunday as many hundreds of cyclists take over the road out/back for the event.
