Rebecca’s Private Idaho brought scores of cyclists to the Wood River Valley over Labor Day weekend for its 11th year and crowned a handful of new champions.
On Thursday, the event started at the Baker Creek parking lot for the first stage of the Queen’s Stage Race. Cyclists went through over 35 miles of single track and gravel paths through the Harriman Trail. The following cyclists topped the first stage:
Women Para Cycling: Hannah Raymond
Men Para Cycling: Thiago Costa
“The lengthy and challenging single-track segments of today’s new course pushed every rider to go farther than they thought they could,” offered race founder Rebecca Rusch. “I loved seeing everyone smiling because it was fun, but also gritting their teeth because it was really hard. Seeing everyone’s joy on the bike while ringing in the 11th year of this event was a special highlight for me and brought to life our mission of people, purpose, and place.”
On Friday, cyclists got back up to race the second stage, the Dollarhide Hill Climb. Here, riders were tasked with a climb of over 3,300 feet and 50 miles of racing. The following cyclists topped the second stage:
Men Para-Cycling: Thiago Costa
“This stage of QSR is the essence of the best bike ride in the world,” Rusch said about the second stage. “It’s untimed for the first 20 miles, then it’s a super hard uphill time trial—which is the race of truth. It’s you against yourself, but the support between the riders today was incredible. There were so many riders cheering each other on during the grueling climb and then it’s a massive community ride home with a chance to hop in the hot springs on the way. That’s how I designed this day and how I have always envisioned it.”
Riders got a break on Saturday before resuming the action on Sunday for the third and final stage: The Queen’s Stage. For this main event of the weekend cyclists went through Rusch’s original gravel race path over 6,200 feet of elevation and 103 miles. The following cyclists topped the third stage:
Women Para Cycling: Hannah Raymond
Men Para Cycling: Thiago Costa
After the three stages were completed, the overall winners were also crowned. In order to qualify, riders must have raced and finished all three stages. The following athletes won the Queen’s Stage Race.
Men Overall: Griffin Easter
Non-Binary Overall: Sam Hansen
Men Para-Cycling Overall: Thiago Costa
In addition to the concluding stage race, three individual races were also held on Sunday. Cyclists lined up for the Tater Tot, French Fry, and Baked Potato races. The Baked Potato course was the same course as the third stage in the Queens’ Stage Race. The winners for the other two races were as follows:
Tater Tot:
Women Para-Cycling: Annijke Wade
French Fry:
Non-Binary: Bethel Steele
Men Para-Cycling (Hand, recumbent or kneeling): Joe Pomeroy
Men Para-Cycling (Upright, human powered): Jeremy Raeszler
“I truly believe you grow when you do something hard and you bond when you do it with other people around you,” Rusch said about the event. “Watching the new connections develop and old friends who only see each other here once a year reconnect means more to me than any podium I have been on. Cycling can change the world, and this is an example of that.” ￼
