Lisa Ramos

Lisa Bernhagen Ramos almost didn’t graduate from Stanford University.

“I did not have a good coaching experience my first two years there,” said the 1984 Wood River High School graduate from her home in Tampa, Florida. “A good coach makes dealing with negative parts of sports so much easier. I had great coaches in volleyball and track at Wood River, and I did my best picking a university that offered excellent academics and athletics.

“I had warnings from some people. But I thought I was so coachable I could not imagine not getting along with anybody. I did not mesh with that coach at all. It was extremely negative, and I do not respond well to that. I really thought, ‘I have to get out of here. I can’t do this at all.’”

