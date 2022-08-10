Lisa Bernhagen Ramos almost didn’t graduate from Stanford University.
“I did not have a good coaching experience my first two years there,” said the 1984 Wood River High School graduate from her home in Tampa, Florida. “A good coach makes dealing with negative parts of sports so much easier. I had great coaches in volleyball and track at Wood River, and I did my best picking a university that offered excellent academics and athletics.
“I had warnings from some people. But I thought I was so coachable I could not imagine not getting along with anybody. I did not mesh with that coach at all. It was extremely negative, and I do not respond well to that. I really thought, ‘I have to get out of here. I can’t do this at all.’”
This wasn’t a power play by Ramos. It was how she felt.
“I walked off the track one day and did not go back to practice for three days,” she said. “I had talked to other track coaches around the country seeking other opportunities. I went in to see the coach, to see where we were, tell him where my head was, and we had a good heart-to-heart. He was brave enough, or compassionate enough, to offer me an option, and I immediately took it.”
That was to train with assistant coach Dave Wollman and the men’s high jumpers. Wollman went on to coach at Southern Methodist University for 28 years.
“I had no qualms working out with them,” Ramos said. “They had a fun crew. They were so awesome with me. I was either going to leave Stanford or accept this new training experience. I wanted to stay at Stanford. I was dating my now husband by then. I had a lot of good friends. I wasn’t stressed about Stanford academically.
“Coach [Wollman] was very innovative. He was very passionate and a positive influence with every single athlete he taught. He individualized their programs and went the extra mile for the athletes. I went from barely getting to nationals to within one summer working out and training with him for an indoor season to winning a national championship and getting a national record.”
And now a spot in the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame, where it will continue its Title IX 50th anniversary celebration and induct the first all-female Hall of Fame class in school history.
“I definitely wanted to be a part of the Title IX celebration, especially with what Title IX is going through right now celebrating the female student-athlete, and the female athletes, in general,” Ramos said. “A lot of females have worked really hard, and I was the beneficiary of Title IX.
“It’s been 33 years since I’ve been at Stanford, and I was not expecting this honor at all. I’ve moved on to my other life. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to celebrate women and be a part of this class. I’m excited to see Stanford. It’s such a beautiful place.”
Ramos will be joined by Elaine Breeden Penrose (women’s swimming and diving); Margie Dingeldein (women’s water polo); Ashley Hansen Church (softball); Carly Janiga Reardon (women’s gymnastics); Nneka Ogwumike (women’s basketball); Christen Press (women’s soccer); and Sally Voss Krueger (women’s golf).
Tara VanDerveer (women’s basketball) will be inducted for her legendary coaching career, which enters a 37th season, while longtime volunteer Linda R. Meier will receive special recognition for her service to the department.
Stanford’s first Hall of Fame class was announced on Dec. 21, 1954.
Ramos’ accomplishments at Stanford are many:
- She helped the Cardinal finish sixth at NCAA Outdoor Championships (1986) and NCAA Indoor Championships (1987) while producing a runner-up finish at 1985 WCAA Championships.
- She was the 1987 NCAA indoor high jump champion, the only Cardinal female to win an NCAA title in that event.
- She placed among the top four at NCAA Championships four times, including a victory and two runner-up finishes (1988 outdoors, 1989 indoors).
- She set the collegiate high jump record (including indoors and outdoors) of 6-foot-5½ on Feb. 2, 1987, in Flagstaff, Arizona, a jump that remains the third-highest in collegiate indoor history. It was broken in 2009.
- No Cardinal athlete has come within four inches of her indoor school record (6-5½) or two inches of her outdoor school record (6-2) since they were established in 1987.
- She was a six-time All-American in the high jump (indoors from 1987-89, outdoors from 1986-88).
Ramos jumped 6-1 at the 1984 Idaho State Track and Field Championships. It is the oldest state record still on the books for all classifications.
She was a 12-time state high school champion: four times each in the high jump and 200, twice in the 400, once in the 100 and once as the anchor in come-from-behind fashion as a member of the 4x400.
She still holds the 3A record in the 200 at 25.14. That record was broken for all classifications by Cole Valley Christian’s Brooke Weimer in 2019 at 24.74.
“It’s definitely weird in a sense that I thought someone would have broken those records by now,” Ramos said. “It’s also somewhat disappointing that someone has not come along and broken those records. I don’t mind getting my records broken. It also does confirm to me that what I did was really great, even though at the time I thought it was OK.
“Looking back, it’s more validation for me that I was doing great things.”
The class will be inducted in an evening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bing Auditorium and publicly introduced on Saturday, Sept. 10, during Stanford’s football game against USC.
“I would always be jumping at practice a foot lower than the guys — my PR was a foot lower than theirs — but it was never an issue because there was so much positivity at practice,” she said. “They pushed me. I couldn’t compete with them height-wise, but I could compete with them with how hard I worked out and how often I worked out.
“They kept me motivated. They were very accepting of me and made it fun.”
Ramos asked her daughter Victoria if this was something she wanted to go see.
“She said, ‘I really only know you as mom. I think it would be kinda cool to see you in an athletic environment,’” Ramos said. “They hear about my husband all the time.”
John Ramos was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1986 and made it to the big leagues as a Yankee in 1991. He played in 10 games, had a .308 average in 26 at-bats, with a double and three RBIs. He played AAA baseball before retiring in 1996.
They have been married since 1989.
Bernhagen Ramos graduated from Stanford in 1988 with a degree in organizational behavior and earned her master’s degree in sociology from Stanford in 1989.
She was voted into the Idaho High School Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1999 and was a part of Wood River High School’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2020 along with Picabo Street, Brad Jaques and coaches Bob Shay and Fred Trenkle.
Ramos said she is “super excited to be in the same club Tiger [Woods] is in and excited to meet Sally and maybe get some golf tips.”
And it all comes back to coaching and opportunities which reignited her love of the sport.
“Even while sports were taking me where it was taking me, I never looked ahead to college. I only looked ahead to the next meet, whether it was the state meet or getting a chance to go to a national meet,” Ramos said. “I had no idea how great my athletic life was going to be.”
It took her to Olympic trials in 1984, 1988 and 1992.
On Feb. 16, 1984, in Pocatello, she set a Simplot Games meet record of 6-3 that remains a national indoor record.
Ramos, whose son Nick played baseball at Indiana University, led the Wolverines’ volleyball team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament in 1982.
And this all started in the gym at Wood River Middle School.
“We couldn’t go on the track because of the snow, so the coaches set up a bunch of stations in the gym—hurdles, high jump, long jump—and we all went through them to see what we may or may not be good at. Instantly, high jumping was so easy and such an amazing feeling. It was a great feeling just to be able to jump over a bar and clear it.” ￼
