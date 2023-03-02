The good times continued for the highly regarded College of Idaho men’s basketball team (30-1) this past week during its three Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament games played at the 2,422-capacity J.A. Albertson Activites Center in Caldwell.
On Monday, sparked by the shooting of Wood River High School graduate Johnny Radford, the Yotes stretched their nation-best winning streak to 30 games and their two-season home win streak to 35 with a resounding 87-56 win over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.
In front of a season high 2,113 home fans, Radford scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half when he drilled four of his five 3-pointers as coach Colby Blaine’s Yotes ran away with their fourth CCC tournament title in Blaine’s five seasons coaching in Caldwell.
On Tuesday, Radford was one of three Yotes named to the All-Cascade Conference team—his first All-CCC selection in three Coyote seasons. Joining him on the first team were teammates Jake O’Neil of Fruitland and Drew Wyman of Great Falls, Montana.
Blaine (132-24, .846 winning percentage) was named CCC Coach of the Year for a third consecutive year. He became the first Yotes head coach to be named Coach of the Year on three occasions.
The College of Idaho, the unanimous No. 1-rated team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics coaches’ poll, heads into the program’s 25th trip to the 64-team, 85th annual NAIA men’s championship tournament.
Opening round games in Caldwell are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8. The national finals are March 13-18, at Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1937, the NAIA men’s basketball tournament is the oldest of its kind in the U.S.
The Yotes were an NAIA national tourney quarterfinalist last winter during the school’s all-time best 32-5 season. An NAIA national tournament semifinalist in 2018 and 2019, the Yotes captured their only NAIA national title in 1996, 81-72 in overtime over Whitworth College.
Preceding Monday’s title game success over the No. 2-seeded Mountaineers from LaGrande, Oregon, (21-10) were Saturday’s 87-71 semifinal win over the No. 5-seeded Corban Warriors from Salem, Oregon, in front of 1,908 fans, and last Tuesday’s 87-70 win over the No.8-seeded Bushnell Beacons (12-17) from Eugene, Oregon, before 1,188 spectators.
Radford scored 15 points in 19 minutes, including 2-for-5 from 3-point land against Corban, and finished with 14 points, including 4-for-11 from behind the arc, against Bushnell. College of Idaho averages 87.5 points per game on offense, 63.7 ppg defense.
For the season, Radford leads the Yotes with 435 points in 31 games and a 14.0 ppg scoring average for his 20.8 minutes per game. He also leads the team with an .886 free throw shooting percentage (62-for-70). He moved into No. 9 on the all-time Yotes 3-point shooting list with 165 3-pointers. This season, he has made 93 of his 190 attempts, or 49%.
Since college basketball adopted the 3-point line at the start of the 1986-87 season, the Yotes have made a 3-pointer in each game played but one. Since, the Coyotes have run their string of games with a 3-pointer to 1,115—one of only five programs including Duke and UNLV that have made a 3-point shot in 1,100-or-more straight games.
Radford also leads the Yotes in field goal attempts per game (9.5) and field goals made (4.5). A sophomore playing his third season for College of Idaho, Radford averaged 8.1 ppg in 13.9 minutes and 44% from 3-point land last winter. In his first season, cut short by the pandemic, he averaged 5.1 ppg, 35% 3-pointers.
Radford, a 2020 Wood River graduate who finished his Wolverine career with a school-record 1,393 career points, is a history major.
Radford is one of eight sophomores on Blaine’s 16-player roster which has no seniors and includes nine players from Idaho. There are three juniors, three freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.
