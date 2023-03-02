Radford

Johnny Radford

The good times continued for the highly regarded College of Idaho men’s basketball team (30-1) this past week during its three Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament games played at the 2,422-capacity J.A. Albertson Activites Center in Caldwell.

On Monday, sparked by the shooting of Wood River High School graduate Johnny Radford, the Yotes stretched their nation-best winning streak to 30 games and their two-season home win streak to 35 with a resounding 87-56 win over the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers.

In front of a season high 2,113 home fans, Radford scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half when he drilled four of his five 3-pointers as coach Colby Blaine’s Yotes ran away with their fourth CCC tournament title in Blaine’s five seasons coaching in Caldwell.

