Deep, young and talented, the highly-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team is off to a strong start for its 2022-23 season in NAIA competition.
Leading the way as top scorer through six games has been Wood River High School graduate Johnny Radford.
Radford, a sophomore playing his third season for College of Idaho, is averaging 16.8 points per game in 22.3 minutes of playing time and leads all Yotes shooting 20-for-48 from 3-point range (42%).
Last season, Radford averaged 8.1 ppg in 13.9 minutes and 44% from 3-point land. In his first Yotes season, which was cut short by the pandemic, he averaged 5.1 ppg and 35% in 3-pointers.
Saturday night, Radford poured home 24 points in 25 minutes, including 6-for-9 from the 3-point line with two assists and four steals, as College of Idaho (5-1) walloped the Madonna University Crusaders from Livonia, Mich. (6-3) by a 82-68 score in the final game of the four-team Taco Bell Classic tournament, in Caldwell.
It was the 21st consecutive Yotes home win over two seasons, where the team averages 1,195 fans.
Friday night, Radford chipped in 15 points in 19 minutes of action, including three 3-pointers, as the Yotes busted loose from a 33-32 halftime lead for an 86-80 home win over Providence (Mt.).
So far this season, the 6-foot, 165-pound guard has led the Yotes in scoring in three of the six games—exceeding 20 points three times. A 2020 Wood River graduate who finished his Wolverine career with a school-record 1,393 career points, Radford is a history major at College of Idaho.
College of Idaho was an NAIA national tournament quarterfinalist last winter during the school’s all-time best 32-5 season.
The Yotes debuted the 2022-23 campaign as the No. 3-ranked NAIA men’s team behind Arizona Christian of Phoenix (6-1) and Thomas More of Kentucky. It was the highest a College of Idaho team has been ranked in the pre-season poll.
An NAIA national tournament semifinalist in 2018 and 2019, the Caldwell school captured its only NAIA national title in 1996, 81-72 in overtime over Whitworth.
Last season in the 64-team national tourney, the Yotes went 3-1, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Loyola of New Orleans (37-1). Loyola won its final 21 games including a semi-final 82-70 victory over Arizona Christian and 71-56 title game win March 22 over Talladega (Ala.).
This season, on Nov. 4, College of Idaho debuted its season losing 82-78 to Arizona Christian at Glendale, Az. Radford led the way with 21 points including five 3-pointers in that loss. The Yotes trailed 46-38 at half but rallied.
Radford is one of eight sophomores on coach Colby Blaine’s 16-player roster which has no seniors and includes nine players from Idaho. There are three juniors, three freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.
The team averages 81.3 ppg on offense and 71.2 ppg defense, outrebounding opponents 241-187 and owning a 58-38 edge in steals.
The 85th annual NAIA championship tournament has its national finals March 13-18, 2023 at Kansas City, Mo. Founded in 1937, the NAIA men’s basketball tournament is the oldest in the U.S.
Defending conference champion College of Idaho opens its Cascade Collegiate Conference season Dec. 2-3 with home games against Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center in Caldwell.
