Radford

Johnny Radford

Deep, young and talented, the highly-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team is off to a strong start for its 2022-23 season in NAIA competition.

Leading the way as top scorer through six games has been Wood River High School graduate Johnny Radford.

Radford, a sophomore playing his third season for College of Idaho, is averaging 16.8 points per game in 22.3 minutes of playing time and leads all Yotes shooting 20-for-48 from 3-point range (42%).

