Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River High School senior Sawyer Grafft will continue his academic and athletic careers at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he will be a member of the football program in Santa Rosa, California. Grafft played in nine of the Wolverines’ 10 games. He was 120-for-242 for 1,585 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His longest completion was for 70 yards to senior Zack Dilworth on the last play before halftime in a victory over Filer. He also played defensive back for head coach Shane Carden.

