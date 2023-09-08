Wood River boys’ soccer keeps on winning
Wolverines soccer went up against Minico away on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and came back home with a 7-1 win. This marks the squad’s seventh unbeaten game in a row in as many games this season.
The Wolverines return home to face Canyon Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Wood River golf teams compete at Twin Falls Golf Invite
Wood River’s boys and girls golf teams participated in the Twin Falls Golf Invite on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The boys team placed fourth overall with a score of 332 behind a consistent showing from their golfers, as the lowest and highest scores were only separated by three strokes.
Sophomore Owen Walker led the way with a score of 82.
The girls team had three golfers in the field and so did not log a team score.
SVCS girls’ soccer falls 1-7 to Kimberly
The Cutthroats hosted Kimberly for a girls soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and lost 1-7. Senior forward Mia Hansmeyer scored the team’s lone goal of the match. They next play against Gooding at home on Thursday, Sept. 7 after presstime.
SVCS volleyball fights hard, loses in five sets to Richfield
The Cutthroats hosted Richfield on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and lost a back and forth affair in five sets.
The first four sets kept going from one team to another, as the scores were 21-25, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-13 prior to the fifth deciding set. Then, Richfield pulled through and won another tight set by a score of 13-15 to take the match.
Junior outside hitter Kiki Pate led the offense with six aces and 12 kills in the effort, followed closely behind by junior right side hitter Ellie Hunter’s 10 kills and two blocks.
SVCS next face Carey away on Thursday, Sept. 7, after presstime.
Carey volleyball falls twice in home doubleheader
Carey volleyball went up against and lost to both Butte and Richfield at home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in best-of-three matchups.
The Panthers lost to Butte by scores of 10-25 and 21-25 and to Richfield by scores of 12-25, 25-21 and 13-15.
They next face SVCS at home on Thursday, Sept. 7 after presstime. ￼
