svcs volleball

Sun Valley Community School volleyball fell in five sets to Richfield on Sept. 5.

 Express/Roland Lane

Wood River boys’ soccer keeps on winning

Wolverines soccer went up against Minico away on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and came back home with a 7-1 win. This marks the squad’s seventh unbeaten game in a row in as many games this season.

The Wolverines return home to face Canyon Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 9.

