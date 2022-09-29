The Wood River girls soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 loss to Mountain Home on Senior Night at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 27.
“It was a very emotional night,” second-year head coach Vicki Foster said. “Twelve seniors were celebrated, eight on varsity and four on JV. Each of their teammates went through great lengths to make this night as special as possible.”
Mountain Home scored five minutes into the second half—after a 45-minute halftime celebration—and the Wolverines were unable to knot things up.
“All these emotions helped give us the opportunity to be great competitors,” Foster said. “Mountain Home is a very fast team, and we had to play smart and anticipate well. Defenders Karley Johnston and Syd Nickum (both sophomores) and goalkeeper Tatum Ware (junior) were the only underclassmen who started.
“They were the backbone of our defense.
“We had a few more shots on goal, but we were not able to keep possession enough to help build up play and give our offense any advantage.”
The Wolverines welcome Hillcrest at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 and visit Canyon Ridge on Oct. 4 before the conference tournament begins.
“Senior captains Kate Shafer, Josie Gilman and Jasmine Santacruz set the stage with great leadership and positive energy,” Foster said. “Coach Mandy (Wilson), coach Kirstin (Cutler) and I could not have been more honored to be in the presence of all these amazing young ladies.
“Mountain Home is a talented team. They are quick and very hungry to win every ball. These are the kind of games we can learn from.”
VOLLEYBALL CRUISES: Wood River had an easy one over Mountain Home on Sept. 27, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7.
Senior Sidney Wilson led the way with 10 kills and three aces. Senior Bella Hadam and junior Kadance Jacobson added six kills each. Senior Sophie Vandenberg had five aces and junior Lainee Lidington six aces.
“(Senior) Samantha Chambers and (freshman) Story Sharp quarterbacked us and ran the team well,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said.
The Wolverines head to Canyon Ridge on Oct. 4, welcome Jerome on Oct. 6 visit Twin Falls on Oct. 11.
SOCCER TEAM COMES FROM BEHIND: The Wood River boys came back from a one-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes to defeat host Mountain Home, 2-1, on Sept. 27.
“Ultimately, one of the biggest positives was being down 1-0 late,” coach Kevin Stilling said. “The kids stayed positive with each other and stuck to a central plan of attack.”
Junior Conrad Foster scored on a header off an indirect kick from senior Juan Ortiz in the 65th minute to tie it at 1.
Mountain Home scored on a direct kick at 53:38.
“The kids communicated well all night,” coach Matt Phillips said. “We passed the ball well. We worked finishing drills Friday and Monday after our Twin game (last) Thursday. We had a lot of opportunities again and were able to come out on top.”
Junior Brandon Marroquin buried a cross from junior Satya Redman in the 75th minute for the eventual win.
“Both Marroquins (Brandon and senior Bryan) were catalysts all night and really made a lot of those opportunities happen,” Stilling said. “Chris Lizarraga had a very active game on defense for us.”
The Wolverines (8-2-2, 8-1-1 in conference) heads to Hillcrest at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and host Canyon Ridge in a huge contest on Oct. 4.
“We moved (Reidar) Slotten to holding striker, and he did a fantastic job distributing the ball and directing traffic,” Phillips said.
CAREY VOLLEYBALL WINS: The Panthers defeated visiting Valley 28-26, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24 on Sept. 27 in a Snake River Valley Conference match.
Carey stands at 4-1 in conference action, tied with Murtaugh. Oakley leads at 6-0.
It visits Glenns Ferry on Oct. 4 and Raft River on Oct. 6.
WOOD RIVER GOLFERS TAKE SECOND: Senior Dane Malko carded a 74 to tie for fourth to lead the Wolverines to a second-place finish at the Twin Falls Invitational on Sept. 27 at Twin Falls Municipal.
Wood River shot 316. Twin Falls shot 290 with three in the top six.
Senior Eric Parris fired a 75 for the Wolverines. Senior Chase Rushton shot 83, junior Eliott Burks 84 and sophomore Trace Alley an 86.
Wood River will participate in the district tournament at Rupert Country Club on Oct. 3. In order to advance to the state tournament at Sage Lakes in Idaho Falls, the Wolverines must finish in the top three as a team or top seven individually.
Senior Annie Martin shot 121 for the girls.
LIPMAN TAKES SIXTH: Wood River senior Lizzie Lipman placed sixth in 23:10.8 at the Salmon River of No Return Classic cross country meet on Sept. 28.
Freshman Mabel Thompson ran 24:47.8 to place 17th, while freshman Scout Kendall was 37th in 27:29.7 and sophomore Rebecca Atienza took 45th in 29:12.1.
Wood River junior Emmett Stouffer finished 12th in 20:44.1 in the boys’ competition. Senior Grant Green placed 18th at 21:33.3, while sophomore Ronan O’Reilly was 28th in 22:21.7, freshman Levin Renner 50th in 27:38.0, and sophomore James Sandefur 55th in 33:19.9.
The Wolverines will participate in the Burley Invitational on Oct. 7 and the Doug Root Invitational on Oct. 13 before the district meet on Oct. 20 in Twin Falls.
SVCS BACK IN ACTION: The Sun Valley Community School soccer teams are back in action at home on Oct. 1.
The Cutthroats will play a doubleheader, hosting Filer.
The girls’ (12-0-1, 10-0-1 in conference) lead things off at 11 a.m. at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. The boys (10-1-2, 9-1-1) play at 1 p.m.
There are big High Desert Conference games on the same fields on Oct. 3 as Wendell visits. The boys play at 4 p.m. and the girls at 5:45 p.m. on Browning Field.
The Cutthroats’ volleyball team visits Wendell on Oct. 4 and hosts Declo on Oct. 6 in conference activity. ￼
