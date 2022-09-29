WR-gsoccer-willett

Wood River senior Drew Willett battles a Mountain Home player for the ball during a Great Basin 7 Conference match on Senior Night at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 27.

 Roland Lane

The Wood River girls soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 loss to Mountain Home on Senior Night at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 27.

“It was a very emotional night,” second-year head coach Vicki Foster said. “Twelve seniors were celebrated, eight on varsity and four on JV. Each of their teammates went through great lengths to make this night as special as possible.”

Mountain Home scored five minutes into the second half—after a 45-minute halftime celebration—and the Wolverines were unable to knot things up.

Wood River forward Brandon Marroquin controls the ball during the first half of a 4-0 victory over Minico on Sept. 20 at Phil Homer Field. Marroquin scored the first goal.
Carey senior Shaylin Smith makes a pass during a practice. She was named to the District 4 1ADII Sawtooth Volleyball Conference Second Team a year ago.
