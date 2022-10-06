Sun Valley Community School sophomore Mikayla Wesley won the Clear Lake Classic in 23:34 on Oct. 5.

Junior teammate Berkeley Canfield finished fourth in 25:00. Junior Lucy Carter was 15th in 28:53.

For the boys, junior Ben Haynes took 13th in 20:25, while sophomore Stratton Cunningham was 19th in 21:10 and freshman Charlie St. George was 38th in 24:06.

