Sun Valley Community School sophomore Mikayla Wesley won the Clear Lake Classic in 23:34 on Oct. 5.
Junior teammate Berkeley Canfield finished fourth in 25:00. Junior Lucy Carter was 15th in 28:53.
For the boys, junior Ben Haynes took 13th in 20:25, while sophomore Stratton Cunningham was 19th in 21:10 and freshman Charlie St. George was 38th in 24:06.
CAREY VOLLEYBALL WINS: The Panthers picked up a big victory in the Snake River Conference.
Carey downed Raft River 21-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-8 on Oct. 6.
The Panthers, who have won two five-seet matches in a row, are tied with Murtaugh and Oakley for the top spot in the conference with 7-1 records.
Carey heads to the Butte County Tournament on Oct. 8.
SVCS GIRLS SOCCER UNDEFEATED: Junior Mia Hansmeyer and senior Anabel Viesturs each scored a pair of goals as the Sun Valley Community School girls' soccer team defeated host Gooding, 7-0, on Oct. 5.
The Cutthroats secured an undefeated regular season, going 15-0-1 overall and 13-0-1 in High Desert Conference action.
Gretel Huss, Keely Strine and Addie Parmenter also scored.
Viesturs and Attie Murray were Players of the Game.
The Community School earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and hosts Declo at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.
The winner heads to a, Oct. 10 contest against the Wendell-Bliss winner at a time to be determined.
The championship match is slated for Oct. 12.
SVCS BOYS GRAB A W: Senior midfielder Jack Verhaeghe tossed out a hat trick as the Cutthroats dropped host Gooding, 4-0, on Oct. 5.
Henry Dolson scored his first varsity goal.
The Cutthroats finished the regular season 13-1-2 and were 11-1-1 in conference play.
They welcome Declo at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 7 and, with a win, take on the Kimberly-Gooding victor on Oct. 10 at a time to be announced.
Wendell is the No. 1 seed, and the Cutthroats are No. 2.
SVCS VOLLEYBALL LOSES TWICE: The Cutthroats dropped a 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 decision to Declo in conference play on Oct. 6.
Eti Blumberg had 18 assists, Hanna Bailey nine kills and Maeve Bailey six kills, four blocks and three aces.
The Cutthroats lost a tough 15-25, 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12 contest to Wendell on Oct. 5.
Blumberg had 36 assists and two kills, Maeve Bailey 21 kills and five aces, Hanna Bailey eight kills and four paces, Kiki Pate two aces slowly coming off the injured list, Sadie Palaniuk three aces, Gemma Albro an ace, Sofia Delgado six aces and three kills and Sadie Evans a kill.
The Cutthroats (2-5 overall, 1-3 conference) travel to the Butte County Tournament on Oct. 8.
