Senior Maeve Bailey totaled 13 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Sun Valley Community School volleyball team to a 25-13, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 19-17 victory over Dietrich on Senior Night inside the Fish Tank.
Senior setter Etienne Blumberg doled out 30 assists.
Hanna Bailey had 10 kills, Kiki Pate five aces and Gemma Albro nine digs.
The Cutthroats visit Richfield at 6 p.m. tonight and head to Lighthouse Christian at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WRHS GIRLS SOCCER LOSES IN PKS: The Wood River girls’ soccer team lost to host Canyon Ridge in penalty kicks on Oct. 8 in the 4A Great Basin 7 District Tournament, 2-1.
The Wolverines played Burley on Oct. 11 for the right to advance to an Oct. 13 matchup against either Mountain Home or Jerome.
A win by Mountain home puts Wood River (9-7-2) on the road.
Ruby Gardner scored the Wolverines’ lone goal.
Canyon Ridge (11-2-3) won in PKs, 5-4.
WALKER FINISHES 38TH: Wood River sophomore Owen Walker finished tied for 38th in the 4A state golf tournament on Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Course.
He made four birdies in his rounds of 85-88.
Shelley’s Nate Nelson and Bishop Kelly’s Dallas Jackson tied for the individual crown at 136. Nelson won the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk was third, two shots back.
Bishop Kelly won the team championship by 37 shots.
The Twin Falls girls won the team title by 33 shots as senior Ava Schroeder was the medalist by 16 shots, shooting 65-64.
SVCS RIDERS TAKE 6TH: The Sun Valley Community School Mountain Bike Team finished sixth in Division II at the National Interscholastic Cycling Association Idaho State Championships at Bogus Basin Ski Resort in Boise on Oct. 8.
Kjetil Hassman finished 15th in the Male Varsity race. Sophia Hallstein was 13th and Addison Featherman 14th in the Female JV2 race. Owen Lancaster placed 44th in the Male JV1 race, Stefan Shaffner 35th in the Male JV2 race and Charlie St. George 45th in the Male Freshman race.
LIPMAN RUNS TO 9TH: Wood River senior Lizzie Lipman finished ninth with a run of 21:32.1 at the Burley Hope Run Invitational on Oct. 7.
The Wolverines took fifth in the team race with 112 points. Burley won it with 38 points, nine better than Mountain Home.
Freshman Mabel Thompson was 21st in 23:05.1, senior Kacie Flolo 29th in 24:06.8, freshman Scout Kendall 42nd in 25:53.0 and sophomore Rebecca Atienza 43rd in 25:58.5.
Wood River finished seventh in the boys competition with 187 points.
Junior Emmett Stouffer led the way in placing 18th in 18:45.8. Senior Grant Green was 39th in 20:17.5, freshman Levi Renner 97th in 24:28.8, sophomore James Sandefur 107th in 28:01.2 and sophomore Ronan O’Reilly 111th in 29:46.1.
They compete in the Doug Root Invitational at Desert Canyon Golf Course at 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.
WRHS FOOTBALL FALLS: The Wolverines dropped a 51-21 decision at Kimberly on Oct. 6.
Wood River (2-6, 1-2 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visits Gooding (1-5, 0-2) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The Senators are coming off a 13-6 loss to Filer.
A win puts the Wolverines in the 3A playoffs.
Kimberly’s junior quarterback Kade Larson led the way. He ran the ball 26 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns and was 15-for-22 for 181 yards and three scores through the air. He was intercepted three times.
The Wolverines scored on two touchdown passes to Zack Dilworth and one to Gavin Hunter. Dilworth also caught a two-point conversion.
Wood River also had two big plays with a 54-yard screen pass from quarterback Sawyer Grafft to Jack Herlinger and a 46-yard run by Caleb Hothem. ￼
