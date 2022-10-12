Senior Maeve Bailey totaled 13 kills and 10 blocks to lead the Sun Valley Community School volleyball team to a 25-13, 19-25, 21-25, 25-21, 19-17 victory over Dietrich on Senior Night inside the Fish Tank.

Senior setter Etienne Blumberg doled out 30 assists.

Hanna Bailey had 10 kills, Kiki Pate five aces and Gemma Albro nine digs.

Load comments