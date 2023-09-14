Sun Valley Community School boys soccer still undefeated, girls soccer notch big win
The Cutthroats defeated Gooding by a score of 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 7. Senior midfielder Asher Maxwell followed up his record-tying five goal performance against Kimberly with four goals against Gooding. Freshman midfielder Tommy Hovey and senior striker Tom Mendoza scored the other two goals for the Cutthroats.
For the season, SVCS holds a 6-0-0 record overall and a 5-0-0 record in conference play, good enough for first place in the 3A High Desert conference.
SVCS girls soccer also came out victorious in their matchup against Gooding on Thursday, Sept 7. Five different players scored in their 8-0 win over the senators.
Freshman midfielder Brynley Gage, junior forward Attie Murray, and sophomore midfielder Piper Schmitz each had two goals. Junior midfielder Maddy Viera McCarthy and sophomore forward Scarlett Carruth also contributed a goal each.
The shutout was the team’s fourth clean sheet of the season.
The Cutthroats’ record currently stands at 5-2 overall, 5-1 in conference play. They only trail Kimberly in the 3A High Desert Conference.
Wood River volleyball defeats conference foe, travel to Idaho Falls tourney
The Wolverines traveled away and defeated conference opponent Burley on Thurdsay, Sept. 7, in four sets.
After losing the first set 26-24, Wood River went on to win the next three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 27-25. This win brought their record to 4-1 in conference play, good for second in the 4A Great Basin conference.
They then traveled to Idaho Falls for a tournament, notching wins against Thunder Ridge and Blackfoot and falling to Madison, Owyhee and Middleton.
SVCS volleyball goes down the road for Wood River tourney, places second
Cutthroat volleyball traveled to Wood River High School on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the Wood River tournament in Hailey.
To help accommodate the number of teams there, games were played to a time rather than a score. Teams were given 25 minutes of straight play with no cap on score.
SVCS managed to place second in the tournament, ultimately falling to Wood River’s JV team in the finals. They defeated Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge en route to the championship match.
Out of the seven sets they played, junior outside hitter Hanna Bailey led the offense with seven aces and 21 kills, followed closely behind fellow junior outside hitter Kiki Pate’s double-double of 10 aces and 12 kills.
Wood River girls soccer fall to Canyon Ridge in close game
The Wolverines traveled away and lost 1-2 to conference opponent Canyon Ridge on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Junior midfielder Karley Johnston was the lone scorer in the match, converting on a penalty late in the game.
The team’s record stood at 2-4-1 overall and 2-3-0 in conference play after the match. They next played at home against Jerome on Monday, Sept. 11.
Wood River girls swim team take home first at Gooding Invitational
Wolverines girls’ swimming took home first place overall, with a fourth placed boys-girls combined finish, at Gooding Invitational held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sophomore swimmer Isabella Tognoni led the way for the girls finishing first place individually in the 100 yard backstroke (1:11.40) and 100 yard breaststroke (1:11.21) as well as participating in Wood River’s first place 200 yard medley relay (2:13.37). She was also tied first overall for the most points in the meet, scoring 16 total.
Senior swimmer Porter Thompson led the boys with 10 points total, scoring in the 200 yard freestyle (fourth place, 2:09.69) and the 100 yard backstroke (second place, 1:06.42).
The team’s next meet is hosted by Minico on Saturday, Sept. 16.
WRHS, SVCS mountain bike teams take home second place at Grand Charge
Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School participated in and took second place in their respective divisions at the Grand Charge race held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Senior Oliver Smith (556 points, male varsity), freshman Fleur Brazil (547 points, female varsity), sophomore Hudson Emery (521 points, male JV1), junior Ella Shaughnessy (516 points, female varsity), junior Wyatt Crego (512 points, male JV1), sophomore Ruby Smith (509 points, female varsity), senior Logan Broadhead (502 points, male varsity) and junior Ben Gross (490 points, male JV2) scored for the Wolverines. The team finished second in division one to the Boise Brave Mountain Bike Team.
Wood River had a pair of cyclists winning their divisions in Duncan Fryberger (Male eighth grade, 30:40.46) and Piper Spengler (female seventh grade, 32:01.87).
Wren Hassman (504 points, female JV1), Ava Murphy (490 points, female JV2), Liam Tempest (448 points, male freshman) and Smantha Milne (441 points, female JV2) scored for the Cutthroats. The team finished second in division two to the Pocatello Pioneers Composite.
Murphy was the Cutthroat’s highest finisher, placing second in the female JV2 division with a time of 1:07:11.40.
The next race in the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League is Sept. 16 at Soldier Mountain in Fairfield.
Wood River boys’ soccer bounce back with win against Jerome
Wood River defeated and shutout Jerome 2-0 on Monday, Sept. 11 to get back in the win column after their previous loss.
The goals were scored from sophomore midfielder Riedar Slotten off an assist from sophomore defender Zack Torres and from senior forward Satya Redman off an assist from junior midfielder Jack Tierney.
This is the team’s fourth shutout of the season. The win brings their record to 7-1-1 overall and 5-1-0 in conference play.
