Cutthroat Soccer (copy)

SVCS forward Asher Maxwell continued his torrid start to the season last week.

 Express/Roland Lane

Sun Valley Community School boys soccer still undefeated, girls soccer notch big win

The Cutthroats defeated Gooding by a score of 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 7. Senior midfielder Asher Maxwell followed up his record-tying five goal performance against Kimberly with four goals against Gooding. Freshman midfielder Tommy Hovey and senior striker Tom Mendoza scored the other two goals for the Cutthroats.

For the season, SVCS holds a 6-0-0 record overall and a 5-0-0 record in conference play, good enough for first place in the 3A High Desert conference.

_DSC0578.JPG

Bella Tognoni celebrates after winning 100 breaststroke at the 2022 IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships.
Wood River Soccer (copy)

Sophomore Reidar Slotten, 13, seen here against Caldwell on Aug. 19, continued his hot start to the 2023 season. 

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments