Sun Valley Community School soccer teams come home after back-to-back wins wrap up an early season away stand.

The SVCS girls defeated Declo 10-0. There wasn’t a magician with them, but they did have a couple of hat tricks. Senior Mia Hansmeyer and freshman Brynley Gage both notched hat tricks against the Hornets. Freshman Rylee Miller, junior Attie Murray, senior Graysen Strine and sophomore Piper Schmitz also scored goals in the match.

Following that game, the Cutthroats went back on the road to face Filer on Saturday. SVCS defeated the Wildcats 7-0. Hansmeyer scored another hat trick in the game, her third in three games. Junior Audrey Morawitz also had a brace in the match. Fellow junior Grayson Strine and Schmitz also contributed a goal each.

