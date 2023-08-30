Sun Valley Community School soccer teams come home after back-to-back wins wrap up an early season away stand.
The SVCS girls defeated Declo 10-0. There wasn’t a magician with them, but they did have a couple of hat tricks. Senior Mia Hansmeyer and freshman Brynley Gage both notched hat tricks against the Hornets. Freshman Rylee Miller, junior Attie Murray, senior Graysen Strine and sophomore Piper Schmitz also scored goals in the match.
Following that game, the Cutthroats went back on the road to face Filer on Saturday. SVCS defeated the Wildcats 7-0. Hansmeyer scored another hat trick in the game, her third in three games. Junior Audrey Morawitz also had a brace in the match. Fellow junior Grayson Strine and Schmitz also contributed a goal each.
The Cutthroats next host Wendell at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29, after press deadline.
Cutthroat boys find their footing
SVCS boys soccer team faced the same schools and almost came back with the same results. In their Thursday matchup against Declo, they also won 10-0.
Several players got in on the scoring action. Senior Walker Pate scored three goals, junior Zeppelin Pilaro scored two goals, and junior Declan White, senior Asher Maxwell, junior Reyn Gary, freshman Tommy Hovey and senior Maxy Meucci each scored a goal.
The Cutthroats followed up that match with a 6-0 win against Filer on Saturday.
Six players scored the six goals in the game. Sophomore Chris Arenas, sophomore Anders Coulter, senior Sebastian Lerner, Maxwell, Pilaro and White each scored a goal. This was also Coulter’s first varsity goal in his first varsity match.
The team next faces Wendell at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29, after press deadline.
Wood River boys soccer stays hot
The Wood River High School boys team also had a couple matches the past few days. On Thursday, they defeated Mountain Home 3-2. On Monday, they defeated Twin Falls 5-0.
They put their three game win streak to the test on Thursday, Aug. 31, against 5A opponent Thunder Ridge.
Wood River girls play well in loss
The Wolverines returned home on Monday to face Twin Falls, falling 3-1.
Twin Falls led the game early with a 2-0 lead going into the half. In the second, Wood River’s lone goal came when junior Asha Singh crossed a ball into the box for sophomore Claire Buchwalter to tap in for goal. Twin Falls scored their third and final goal in a freekick with just under two minutes left in the game.
Despite the loss, head coach Vicki Foster was impressed with her team’s overall play.
“We played beautiful soccer,” Foster said. “We have a lot to be proud of. We dominated in possession, our passing strings were exceptional … we countered really well. We just (need) to work on that intensity moving forward to keep that intensity on level where we’re on the same page.”
Next up, the Wolverines hit the road to go up against Mountain Home on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Carey beaten by Grace
Carey football fell at home 36-0 to Grace in their first game of the season. In addition to the opener, this was Head Coach John Saili’s first game at the helm.
“It was pretty nerve racking leading up to it because we knew that we had a lot of inexperience coming into this season,” Saili said about his debut. “We had kids who hadn’t had the reps to be able to be ready for the varsity season. I thought we prepped them good enough, but Grace showed us we weren’t 100% ready.”
The Panthers next play away against Butte County on Friday, Sept. 1.
WRHS Football goes to 1-1
The Wolverines played their second game of the season against McCall-Donnelly, losing 42-7.
The Wolverines’ next opponent is against Canyon Ridge on Sept. 1.
Canyon Ridge comes into the match 1-0 after defeating Caldwell 49-0.
Volleyball seasons get started
Wood River volleyball opened up their season with a sweep against Minico on the road. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-16.
Their next match is away against Twin Falls on Tuesday before they come for their home opener on Wednesday in a doubleheader against Century and Highland.
SVCS Volleyball began their season on the road against Dietrich, losing narrowly in four sets. The scores were 26-28, 25-12, 23-25, and 17-25 in the effort. The Cutthroats next play against Twin Falls Christian Academy after press time on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at home.
Wolverine bikers take title at Magic
Wood River’s mountain biking team took home first place in division one at the Magic Mania race held Saturday, Aug. 26.
Senior Oliver Smith (575 points, male varsity), sophomore Ruby Smith (565 points, female varsity), senior Logan Broadhead (547 points, female varsity), junior Mazzy Conners (539 points, female varsity), freshman Fleur Brazil (531 points, female varsity), junior Ella Shaughnessy (523 points, female varsity), junior Molly Maybach (516 points, female varsity), and junior Zach Quesnel (516 points, male varsity) scored for the team, in that order.
The Wolverines brought home many individual winners, with freshman Edyn Tietge (male freshman), seventh grader Piper Spengler (female seventh grade), Oliver Smith, sophomore Caleo Morrison (male JV2), Liberatore, and sixth grader Payton Daley-Schiengraber (female sixth grade) taking home the win in their respective divisions.
SVCS mountain biking also went to the meet. They placed fourth in division two, with freshman Liam Tempest scoring the most points at 448 and placing seventh overall in the male freshman division.
The Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League’s next race is at Grand Targhee in Alta, Wyoming, on Sept. 9. Wood River will take a bye week and compete at the next race at Soldier Mountain Resort on Sept. 16.
Wood River cross country also started their season on the road at the Jerome Invite. Senior boy Emmett Stouffer had the fastest time for the Wolverines at 19:22.92. Senior Mabel Thompson led the girls with a time of 23:18.40. Their next meet is on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Dam Run Invitational. ￼
