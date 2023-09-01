SVSC boys soccer continue dominant early season run
The Cutthroat boys soccer team kept their early season winning streak alive after defeating reigning state runner-ups Wendell 4-1 at home on Tuesday, Aug 29.
Junior Asher Maxwell scored a brace, with junior Walker Pate and freshman Tommy Hovey scoring one each in the victory.
Following the victory, SVCS is now on a four game win streak in as many games with a 4-0 league record. On the run, they’ve scored 24 goals while conceding only two. Their average win differential is 5.5, and they’ve notched two clean sheets so far.
Their next matchup is against Kimberly at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Cutthroat volleyball bounce back after season opening loss with a win against TFCA
The Sun Valley Community School volleyball team defeated Twin Falls Christian Academy in four sets in their season’s home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Lady Cutthroats won the first set 25-20 to give them a lead in the match, and early on in the second the team was pushing for a 2-0 lead. However, TFCA pulled off a long run after being down as many as seven points to tie things at 24. A couple of errors later from the SVCS side and TFCA took the second set 26-24.
“I think there was almost a bit of nervousness out there and getting ahead of ourselves,” Head Coach Natalie Heurkins said. “So, I think coming into the third, we just hit a reset button and did what we needed to do.”
After regrouping between sets, SVCS came out firing on all cylinders to the tune of a 25-11 third set and 25-17 fourth set win.
This gives the Lady Cutthroats their first win of the season after dropping their season opener on Thursday against Dietrich.
“Sometimes, giving an early loss in the seasons kind of empowers the team to fight a little bit harder and step up,” Heurkins said. “It’s somewhat humbling to know their weaknesses, and we saw that kind of creep in again tonight. So, they had to dig deep and fight to get the win.”
Junior setter Ellie Hunter led the team in aces and assists with eight and 20, respectively, and junior outside hitter Hanna Bailey led the team in kills with 18 total.
SVCS volleyball next play on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Richfield at home. ￼
