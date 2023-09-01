23-09-01-community-school-boys-soccer-roland.jpg

The Sun Valley Community School boys beat Wendell to stretch their win streak to four.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

SVSC boys soccer continue dominant early season run

The Cutthroat boys soccer team kept their early season winning streak alive after defeating reigning state runner-ups Wendell 4-1 at home on Tuesday, Aug 29.

Junior Asher Maxwell scored a brace, with junior Walker Pate and freshman Tommy Hovey scoring one each in the victory.

23-09-01-community-school-boys-soccer-roland-31.jpg

Community School junior Asher Maxwell scored two goals against Wendell on Aug. 29.

