Wood River sophomore Emmi Nilsen hits a shot during a game earlier in the season.

The Wood River girls’ basketball season came to an end on Monday, Jan. 30.

Host Burley held a 26-4 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-28 victory in the Division IV District Tournament.

The Wolverines finish the season at 1-20.

