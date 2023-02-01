The Wood River girls’ basketball season came to an end on Monday, Jan. 30.
Host Burley held a 26-4 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-28 victory in the Division IV District Tournament.
The Wolverines finish the season at 1-20.
Sophomore Emmi Nilson led the Wolverines with 13 points. Junior Piper Green added six points.
Wood River won its first game in more than three years with a 29-27 victory over Caldwell on Jan. 7, but ended the season with nine straight losses.
The Wolverines lose seniors Kacie Flolo, Sidney Wilson, Jacy Thomas, Lile Hess and Emily Tellez to graduation.
The Wolverines wrestlers competed in the Red Halverson Invitational on Jan. 27-28.
At 132, Garrett Larsen received a bye, then was defeated by Bishop Kelly’s Jacob Castagneto by fall in 2:43. Larsen then dropped a 3-2 decision to Shelley’s Lucas Click.
At 145, Felipe Cruz lost to Skyview’s Tim Hebdon by tech fall, 21-6, then was pinned in 31 seconds by Timberline’s Demeon Mason-Simonson.
At 160, William Adams lost by fall at 3:07 to Bishop Kelly’s Joseph Hipper. Adams bounced back to decision Wendell’s Evan Haddad, 3-0, before losing by fall in 3:43 to Jerome’s Kaden Rushing.
The Wolverines host a tri-match at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 for Senior Night.
The Panthers played Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 31 in the first round of the 1AD1 District Tournament.
A win puts the Panthers in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Jerome High School against probably No. 1 Oakley.
The winner of that game plays at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at CSI for the right to go to the state tournament. The loser of that game heads to the consolation bracket to play at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Jerome. ￼
