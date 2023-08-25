Wood River Wolverines

Local high school mountain bike teams zoom into the 2023 Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League season in their first race at Brundage Mountain Aug. 18-20. Wood River High School entered 75 athletes and Sun Valley Community School entered 17 athletes.

In division one, the Wolverines took home second place as a team, with senior Oliver Smith (fourth place boys varsity), sophomore Ruby Smith (fifth place girls varisty), junior Mazzy Conners (ninth place girls varsity), freshman Fleur Brazil (10th place, girls varsity), freshman Zoe Liberatore (first place, girls freshman), sophomore Caleo Morrison (first place, boys JV2), and senior Logan Broadhead (11th place boys varsity) scoring points for Wood River, in that order.

The Wolverines had a number of top five finishers in their categories, listed below (name, time, place and division):

SVCS senior Mia Hansmeyer, center, helped the Cutthroats rebound from a first-game loss to beat Bliss this week.
