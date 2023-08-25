Local high school mountain bike teams zoom into the 2023 Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League season in their first race at Brundage Mountain Aug. 18-20. Wood River High School entered 75 athletes and Sun Valley Community School entered 17 athletes.
In division one, the Wolverines took home second place as a team, with senior Oliver Smith (fourth place boys varsity), sophomore Ruby Smith (fifth place girls varisty), junior Mazzy Conners (ninth place girls varsity), freshman Fleur Brazil (10th place, girls varsity), freshman Zoe Liberatore (first place, girls freshman), sophomore Caleo Morrison (first place, boys JV2), and senior Logan Broadhead (11th place boys varsity) scoring points for Wood River, in that order.
The Wolverines had a number of top five finishers in their categories, listed below (name, time, place and division):
Caleo Morrison, 46:20.35, first place in male JV2
Zoe Liberatore, 48:22.60, first place in female freshmen
Piper Spengler, 23:12.99, first place in female seventh grade
Edyn Teitge, 42:17.40, second place in male freshmen
Tait Boschen, 20:02.08, third place in male eighth grade
Tess Emery, 23:01.73, third place in female eighth grade
Oliver Smith, 59:41.98, fourth place in male varsity
Isla Sundby, 27:29.39, fourth place in female sixth grade
Henry Flynn, 21:55.68, fifth place in male seventh grade
Drake Lovlien, 43:06.27, fifth place in male freshmen
Ruby Smith, 1:15:08.50, fifth place in female varsity
SVCS finished fourth place as a team in division two. Junior Wren Hassman, freshman Liam Tempest, freshman Josie Bolinger, junior Stratton Cunnningham, and sophomore Charlie St. George scored for the Cutthroats, in that order. Their lone top-five finisher was Hassman, who placed first in the female JV2 division with a time of 53:41.92.
The next race in the IICL’s 2023 race series is at Magic Mountain on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Cutthroat girls bounce back, win big in second game of season
After a tough loss at the hands of Sugar-Salem in their season opener, the SVCS girls soccer team defeated Bliss 6-0 on Tuesday for their first overall and league win.
The scoring came from three players. Senior Mia Hansmeyer netted a hat trick with three goals, senior Ruby Crist got a brace with two goals, and freshman Rylee Miller added in a goal as well. The assists came from sophomore Piper Schmitz and freshman Brynley Gage.
The team played Declo away after press time on Thursday.
Sun Valley Community School boys soccer win season opener
The Cutthroats boys soccer team started its season off Tuesday with an away game at Bliss, where they won 4-1.
The goal scorers of the game were Zeppelin Pilaro with two, Chris Arenas and Asher Maxwell.
The team played Declo away after press time on Thursday.
Wood River golf ties for third in its second match of the season
The Wolverine golf team sent their varsity boys squad to compete at Burley on Tuesday. There, the team finished for third place alongside Canyon Ridge with a score of 331. Junior Owen Walker led the way with a score of 77, good enough to tie him for fourth overall. The team’s next match will be at Bishop Kelly on Monday, Aug. 28.
Wood River girls soccer starts off conference play on the right foot
On Wednesday, the Wolverines defeated Burley away by a score of 6-0 to net them their first win overall and in conference play.
“We continue to focus on good passing and possession and teamwork,” head coach Vicki Foster said. “We were successful moving the ball and looking for openings to play into space which allowed us to build up and overload in our opponents final third. This helped create more opportunities to take more shots.”
In the first half alone, Wood River scored four goals. These came thanks to junior Peyton Wood, junior Asha Singh off an assist from junior Adaleni Romero, senior Tatum Ware off an assist from senior Evy Kimball and Wood again off an assist from sophomore Gisele Guzman.
In the second half, Romero got in the scoring action via an assist from junior Karley Johnson and Ware scored again courtesy of an assist from Romero.
Next up for the Wolverines is a home matchup against Twin Falls High School on Monday, Aug. 28. ￼
