The Sun Valley Community School boys' and girls' soccer teams were all tied up on Sept. 23.
The Cutthroats and Bliss saw it 2-2 on the girls' side and 0-0 with the boys.
The girls are 10-0-1 in High Desert Conference action and 12-0-1 overall. Wendell sits in second at 7-1-2, Kimberly third at 6-2-2 and Buhl fourth at 6-4.
Junior Ruby Crist and senior Maya Lightner scored the Cutthroats' goals as they came from behind. Lightner and freshman Riley Siegel were named Players of the Game.
The Community School boys are 10-1-2 overall and 9-1-1 in conference play. They stand behind Wendell, which is 10-0. Bliss sits in third at 5-4-2.
Senior keeper Blake Currey and senior midfielder Lachlan McFarland were named Man of the Match.
The Cutthroats welcome Filer on Oct. 1 with the girls playing at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
WOOD RIVER RUNNERS COMPETE AT INVITATIONAL: Senior Lizzie Lipman finished 40th in 20:55.7 on Sept. 24 at the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park in the 5,000 meters Varsity Division I, Section 2 race.
Freshman Mabel Thompson took 103rd in 22:36.3, while senior Kacie Flolo was 127th in 23:26.3.
For the boys, junior Emmett Stouffer finished 172 in 19:04.3, while senior Grant Freen placed 195th in 19:30.4.
Wood River will compete in the Salmon Savage Run on Sept. 28.
COMMUNITY SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL FALLS: The Cutthroats dropped a 26-24, 27-25, 25-18 decision to visiting Richfield in the Fish Tank on Sept. 23.
Hanna Bailey had 11 kills and five aces, while Maeve Bailey added nine kills. Etienne Blumberg delivered 22 assists and Gemma Albro had 20 digs.
The squad is down three players, two of whom are starters, due to injury. Co-coaches Natalie Heurkins and Nicole Kessler hope to get the team healed up by in time for the district tournament.
The Cutthroats (3-4) visit Wendell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.
WOOD RIVER FOOTBALL NOW 1-5: The Wolverines dropped a 38-14 at Buhl on Sept. 23.
The Wolverines scored early on a 36-yard pass from Sawyer Grafft to Gavin Hunter and late on a 37-yard run by Jack Herlinger.
Wood River (1-5) welcomes rival winless Jerome at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. It is Senior Night.
PANTHERS LOSE IN 4: The Carey volleyball team dropped a 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11 match to visiting Mackay on Sept. 22.
Senior Jane Parke led the way with 16 digs, five kills and three blocks. Senior Shayli Smith added 23 digs and four kills. Sophomore setter Paige Black collected 11 assists and 10 digs, while senior Berenice Vargas had 12 digs. Sophomore Maggie D'Orazio had 14 digs and four kills, and junior Maddie Bennion four blocks.
The Panthers host Valley on Sept. 27 and visit Hansen on Sept. 29. Both matches start at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In