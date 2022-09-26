SVCS-gsoccer-Sarchett

Sun Valley Community School sophomore Josie Sarchett prepares for a direct kick during a recent match. The Cutthroats sit atop the High Desert Conference standings. 

The Sun Valley Community School boys' and girls' soccer teams were all tied up on Sept. 23.

The Cutthroats and Bliss saw it 2-2 on the girls' side and 0-0 with the boys.

The girls are 10-0-1 in High Desert Conference action and 12-0-1 overall. Wendell sits in second at 7-1-2, Kimberly third at 6-2-2 and Buhl fourth at 6-4.

Carey senior Katie Mecham makes a pass during a recent match.
