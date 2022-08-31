The Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team raised its record to 4-0 and 3-0 in the High Desert Conference by cruising past host Filer, 9-0, on Monday, Aug. 29.
Junior forward Walker Pate was named Man of the Match for scoring a hat trick within the first 12 minutes of the half.
Junior Asher Maxwell and senior Jack Verhaeghe also found the back of the net.
Senior Zephyr Carruth, senior Calvin Miller, sophomore Ry Mann and sophomore Paxton Sammis scored their first varsity goals.
The Cutthroats edged Weiser, 2-1, on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Maxwell scored the game-winner with 30 seconds left in the contest and was named Man of the Match.
Junior Tom Mendoza also scored.
The Cutthroats are back in action hosting the Bliss Bears at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
SVCS VOLLEYBALL GAME RESCHEDULED: The Cutthroats were originally slated to open the season on Sept. 6 hosting Richfield. That contest has been moved to Friday, Sept. 23 inside the Fish Tank with a 6 p.m. start.
The game was moved due to lack of officials.
WOOD RIVER GIRLS’ SOCCER WINS: An own goal off a shot by senior Josie Gilman and a pair of goals by sophomore Peyton Wood via assists from senior Kate Shafer (12:49) and junior Ruby Gardner (41:32) gave the Wolverines a 3-2 victory over visiting Columbia on Saturday. Aug. 27.
“Columbia came out strong with a solid defense, keeping their backline high and pressing hard in our own half,” Wood River head coach Vicki Foster said. “Our success was achieved by working together to control possession and pushing our defense up to press the ball high in our opponent’s half.”
The Wolverines blanked Minico, 11-0, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Jasmine Santacruz, Karley Johnston, Drew Willett (from Ale) Moya, Gilman, and Evy Kimball scored first-half goals.
Olive Gilbert (a PK), Tatum Ware, Yasmin Vargas (from Wood), Bella Parke, Shafer, and Stella Oerlerich scored in the second half.
Wood River visits Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
WOLVERINES VOLLEYBALL TAKES TWO: Wood River hit the road and defeated Highland, 25-20, 26-24 and Century 18-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-12, 15-13 on Friday, Aug. 26.
Senior Sidney Wilson led the two-game sweep with 15 kills and two aces, while senior Samantha Chambers added 28 assists, senior Jette Ward had nine digs and two aces and freshman Ellie Sandoz provided five kills and two blocks.
Senior Sophie Vandenburg led the defense with 10 digs and three aces in the Wolverines’ come-from-behind victory.
“A really great match to win,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “It was tough being down two sets. We wielded our way in it. Worked hard. Kept it simple and made plays. Most importantly, we played together and everyone on this roster won that match.”
Wilson contributed 14 kills and four aces and junior Kadance Jacobson added eight kills and four digs.
The Wolverines head to the Peg Peterson Tournament Sept. 2-3 and visit Mountain Home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
WOOD RIVER BOYS’ SOCCER WINS: Juan Ortiz had a hat trick in the 8-0 victory at Minico on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“The boys played well,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We started slow and tried to play direct over the middle and it wasn’t working. The boys settled down and played our system and created lots of scoring opportunities.”
Reidar Slotted added a pair of goals. Owen Walker, Brandon Marroquin and Zackary Torres also scored.
“When we have games like this it provides lots of playing opportunities for our players and to develop the systems we want them to play,” Monjaras said. “Minico had two shots and our keeper handled each of those chances with no problem.”
The Wolverines welcome Mountain Home at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
WRHS RUNNERS START THE SEASON: Wood River junior Emmett Stouffer finished 28th in 20:15.59 in the 5K to lead the Wolverines at the Jerome Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25. Senior Grant Green placed 42nd in 21:17.94.
Pocatello senior Russell Peck won the event in 17:25.35. Pocatello won with 41 points. It was followed by Burley (53) and Twin Falls (66).
Pocatello senior Bailey Bird won the girls 5K race in 20:49.37. Twin Falls won the team event with 47 points. It was followed by Mountain Home (64) and Pocatello (81).
Wood River was led by senior Elizabeth Lipman. She finished 12th in 22:38.85. Senior teammate Kacie Flolo took 49th in 28:07.25.
The Wolverines travel to Minico on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a 4 p.m. start. ￼
