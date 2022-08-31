WRHS Volleyball

Wood River High School volleyball opened its season with a pair of wins.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team raised its record to 4-0 and 3-0 in the High Desert Conference by cruising past host Filer, 9-0, on Monday, Aug. 29.

Junior forward Walker Pate was named Man of the Match for scoring a hat trick within the first 12 minutes of the half.

Junior Asher Maxwell and senior Jack Verhaeghe also found the back of the net.

