Carey volleyball rolled off three wins in a row headed into the Labor Day weekend. They swept Castleford at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29 by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 to get their streak started. Junior setter Paige Black led the way offensively with 17 assists, four aces and five kills.
Following that, the Panthers played a home doubleheader against Challis and Camas County in best-of-three matchups. They defeated Challis in three sets by scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 15-11. Junior outside hitter Meredith Hoskins put up a strong performance with six aces and seven kills.
Carey then beat Camas County in two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-9. Black’s five aces and 10 assists were team highs. A handful of players got their fair share of kills that game, with Hoskins putting up five and junior outside hitter Maggie D’Orazio and senior middle hitter Maddie Bennion putting up four a piece.
The Panthers will put their streak to the test when they next play Richfield and Butte on Sept. 6. So far, Carey’s season record stands at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Wood River girls soccer sees positives amid early struggles
The Lady Wolverines soccer team dropped their midweek match on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against Mountain Home by a score of 1-0.
Despite the loss, coach Vicki Foster said she saw encouraging signs as her team fought throughout the match.
They next play Minico at home on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The Lady Wolverines’ record currently stands at 1-3-1 overall and 1-2-0 in conference play.
Wood River boys soccer stretches winning streak to four
The Wood River High School boys soccer team defeated 5A opponent Thunder Ridge by a score of 1-0 on Thursday, Aug. 31 to push their winning streak to four.
The score was tied in the first half, but early into the second half senior forward Satya Redman scored a header off a free kick from sophomore midfielder Reidar Slotten. Head coach Greg Gvozdas described the match as a “very intense game.”
This was the first time ever the squads had matched up against each other. Prior to this game, Thunder Ridge had averaged over five goals a game and had been on a five-game win streak. The 1-0 win gave Wood River its third shutout of the season.
Next up for the team is an away matchup against Minico on Sept. 6. So far this season, they have a record of 5-0-1 overall and 4-0-0 in conference play.
Wolverines football falls to Canyon Ridge
The Wood River High School football team fell below .500 after losing to Canyon Ridge on Friday, Sept. 1 by a score of 21-7.
After winning their season opener, the Wolverines have dropped their last two games for a 1-2 record overall. They have not played a conference game yet.
The squad returns home Friday, Sept. 8 against Jackson Hole. Last year, they traveled away to go against the Broncs and lost 55-12.
Carey football suffers defeat against Butte County
The Carey Panthers are now 0-2 this season after losing to Butte County on Friday, Sept. 1 by a score of 42-8.
This is the first time in at least 19 seasons that the Panthers have lost their first two games of the year.
Carey comes back home as they face Lighthouse Christian School on Friday, Sept. 15. ￼
