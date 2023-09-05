23-09-06-sports-roundup-1

Carey volleyball rolled off three wins in a row headed into the Labor Day weekend. They swept Castleford at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29 by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 to get their streak started. Junior setter Paige Black led the way offensively with 17 assists, four aces and five kills.

Following that, the Panthers played a home doubleheader against Challis and Camas County in best-of-three matchups. They defeated Challis in three sets by scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 15-11. Junior outside hitter Meredith Hoskins put up a strong performance with six aces and seven kills.

Carey then beat Camas County in two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-9. Black’s five aces and 10 assists were team highs. A handful of players got their fair share of kills that game, with Hoskins putting up five and junior outside hitter Maggie D’Orazio and senior middle hitter Maddie Bennion putting up four a piece.

