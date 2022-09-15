The Carey volleyball team raised its record to 5-3 with a victory over Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 13.
Senior outside hitter Shayli Smith led the way in the 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16 win with 13 points, 10 digs and four kills.
Senior middle blocker Jane Parke finished with 14 points, 13 digs, two aces and three blocks, while senior libero Berenice Vargas collected 13 points.
Sophomore setter Paige Black added 17 points and six digs and sophomore outside hitter Maggie D'Orazio 14 digs and three kills.
After a visit from Shoshone on Sept. 15, the Panthers head to Oakley on Sept. 20 and welcome Mackay on Sept. 22.
BAILEY LEADS SVCS: Senior standout Maeve Bailey finished with 18 kills as the Cutthroats swept Wendell 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 on Sept. 13.
Sophomore Kiki Pate delivered 10 kills, junior libero Gemma Albro seven digs, sophomore Sofia Delgado three aces and sophomore Hanna Bailey two blocks.
It was their first match in 2A and in the Canyon Conference. They visit Declo on Sept. 15 and head to the Parma Tournament on Sept. 17.
WOOD RIVER SWIMMERS FARE WELL: Wolverines freshman Isabella Tognoni was the individual high point winner, along with Twin Falls' Julie Miller and Skyline's Ari Burgan at the Jerome Invitational on Sept. 10.
She won the 50 free in 27.53 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.35. Tognoni also joined junior Mason Rogers, freshman Chaise Crus and freshman Cookie Cook to take third in the 200-medley relay in 2:12.93 and Rogers, Cook and freshman Marlowe Bradley to place third in the 400-free relay in 4:37.81.
The girls finished third in the team race with 33 points. Skyline won the title with 97.5 points. Twin Falls was second at 67.5.
Cook also placed fourth in the 100 free (1:05.68) and sixth in the 100 back (1:21.71). Rogers was fifth in the 500 free (6:48.41) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.53).
"This meet we pushed our swimmers to try new events," head coach Samantha Johnson said. "We were happy to see many swimmers continue to take time off of their races as well as experience unfamiliar events.
"Although we had a few technical errors that resulted in DQ's, our team learned a lot from this meet. We look forward to traveling to Rupert this weekend and making adjustments to our entries."
The boys' team placed fourth with Kimberly with 24 points. The top three were Skyline (97), Twin Falls (63) and Idaho Falls (45).
Senior Ethan Hanson finished second in the 100 free (52.40) and fifth in the 200 free (2:00.28).
Junior Dylan Smtih touched the wall second in the 100 fly (1:02.72) and fifth in the 50 free (25.93).
Junior Porter Thompson was sixth in the 500 free (6:13.87).
Smith, Thompson, Hansen and sophomore Cooper Evans were third in the 200 free relay in 1:45.73.
WOLVERINES RUN AT MIDDLETON: Lizzie Lipman placed 16th in 20:55.18 at the Middleton Twilight on Sept. 14 at Middleton High School.
Freshman Mabel Thompson finished 27th in 22:29.55, while senior Kacie Flolo was 31st in 23:00.60.
For the boys, junior Emmett Stouffer crossed the line 20th in 18:04.11. Senior Grant Green took 28th in 19:13.14.
Wood Rivers next races at the Bob Firman Invite on Sept. 24 and the Salmon Savage Run on Sept. 28.
WOOD RIVER BOYS SOCCER LOSES: Canyon Ridge defeated the Wolverines, 1-0, on Sept. 13.
Wood River is 5-2 overall and 5-1 in Great Basin 7 Conference action. The Wolverines welcome Jerome at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the Sun Valley Community School at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17.
