The Carey volleyball team raised its record to 5-3 with a victory over Lighthouse Christian on Sept. 13.

Senior outside hitter Shayli Smith led the way in the 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16 win with 13 points, 10 digs and four kills.

Senior middle blocker Jane Parke finished with 14 points, 13 digs, two aces and three blocks, while senior libero Berenice Vargas collected 13 points.

