The Carey volleyball team cruised to a pair of home victories on their new court on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The Panthers defeated Challis 25-16, 25-10 and Camas 25-8, 25-6.
“The girls played awesome tonight,” first-year head coach Teresa Smith said. “We got our first two wins on our new court. The girls have connected and pulled together trying new offenses. We are excited to have our season underway.”
In the win over Challis, Shayli Smith totaled nine points and three digs, senior Jane Parke had six kills and six points, and sophomore Maggie D’Orazio racked up six points and four kills.
Against Camas, Parke had seven points and three kills, D’Orazio seven points, sophomore Paige Black six points, junior Olivia Nilsen five points, and senior Berenice Vargas four points.
Carey (2-1) visits Castleford at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and welcomes Richfield and Butte County at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.
WOOD RIVER BOYS SOCCER WINS: The Wolverines blanked host Twin Falls, 4-0, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Senior Juan Ortiz netted a pair of goals, while junior Conrad Foster and senior Gunnar Kimball each scored.
“Our boys are playing very well,” head coach Luis Monjaras said. “They are moving the ball well and providing lots of scoring opportunities. Our defense to our goalkeeper is doing a great job of containing any offensive opportunities.”
Wood River (3-1) have won three straight and welcome Mountain Home to Phil Homer Field at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL ON THE HORIZON: The Sun Valley Community School-Wood River Cross Country Invitational will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 at Browning Field of the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. The junior varsity girls are slated to begin the afternoon with a 3 p.m. start. Each race is scheduled to begin every 30 minutes—JV boys, middle school girls, middle school boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys. It will be a 5K race for all high school athletes and half of that for middle school runners. ￼
