The Carey volleyball team cruised to a pair of home victories on their new court on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The Panthers defeated Challis 25-16, 25-10 and Camas 25-8, 25-6.

“The girls played awesome tonight,” first-year head coach Teresa Smith said. “We got our first two wins on our new court. The girls have connected and pulled together trying new offenses. We are excited to have our season underway.”

