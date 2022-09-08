The Carey volleyball team split a pair of home matches on Sept. 7.
The Panthers fell to Butte County 25-15, 25-11 and defeated Richfield 24-26, 25-15, 15-11.
Carey knocked off Castleford 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 on Sept. 6.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription or log into an existing subscription to continue reading the Idaho Mountain Express.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Carey volleyball team split a pair of home matches on Sept. 7.
The Panthers fell to Butte County 25-15, 25-11 and defeated Richfield 24-26, 25-15, 15-11.
Carey knocked off Castleford 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 on Sept. 6.
Senior Shayli Smith had 14 points, two aces and two kills, while fellow senior Jane Parke added 11 points, two digs and two aces. Sophomore Maggie D’Orazio contributed 10 points, senior Brittney Farnsworth 15 points, junior Olivia Nilsen 12 points, two kills and two aces, senior Berenice Vargas 12 points and six digs, and senior Katie Mecham two kills.
After a trip to Sun Valley Community School on Thursday, the Panthers entertain Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13.
WALKER TAKES SECOND: Wood River sophomore Owen Walker carded a 1-under 71 on Sept. 7 to finish second at the Canyon Ridge Invitational at Canyon Springs Country Club.
He paced the Wolverines to a 323 total, good for third place behind Twin Falls (290) and Highland (311). Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk was the medalist with a blistering 66.
Also for Wood River, Elliott Burks shot 83, Leo Molter 84, Dave Malko 85 and Chase Rushton 93.
Lella Aicher shot 121 for the Wood River girls. Grace Sauvageau had a 130 and Lucy Pietsch a 134.
The Wolverines head to the Bonneville Falls Classic on Sept. 12.
WOOD RIVER VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS: The Wolverines swept host Mountain Home 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 on Sept. 6.
“All 12 players played tonight and contributed,” head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “It’s great to see the youngsters stepping up and getting some valuable court time.”
Senior Sidney Wilson led the offense with 10 kills. Junior Bella Hadam added seven kills and passed a 2.5 in serve receive.
After a Thursday evening home match with Burley, the Wolverines will participate in the Thunder Ridge Triple Threat tonight and Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School.
WOLVERINES FALL: The Wood River girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision at Mountain Home on Sept. 6.
After a Thursday home match with Burley, the Wolverines welcome Canyon Ridge at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. ￼
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In