Senior Jane Parke scored a game-high 23 points as the Carey girls' basketball team cruised to a 64-19 victory over visiting Castleford on Dec. 13.
Senior Katie Mecham added 12 points as the Panthers improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Snake River Conference action.
After a Dec. 15 game against Challis (2-4), Carey visits Richfield (5-4) on Dec. 19 and Butte County (3-9) on Dec. 21 before the Christmas break.
