The Carey boys' basketball team defeated Murtaugh, 54-39, on Senior Night to close the regular season.
The Panthers will host a pair of 1AD1 District Tournament games on Monday, Feb. 13.
Carey finished the regular season 14-7 overall and 6-2 in conference action. It sits second in the league heading into the tournament.
The Panthers had lost two games in a row on three occasions this season and stopped each slide with a victory.
That happened on Feb. 8 against Murtaugh. Carey had won six in a row before dropping non-conference contests to Wendell and Butte County.
Then, Murtaugh paid a visit to Carey's gymnasium.
The Panthers jumped out to a 27-14 halftime victory and extended it to 41-22 heading into the final quarter.
Senior Carsn Perkes led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Senior Conner Simpson added nine points and three assists, senior Riley Morey eight points, sophomore Preston Wood six points, and senior Chris Gamino and junior Owen Parke five points each.
The Panthers will play at 6 p.m. and another game will follow at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• WRHS loses to Jerome. The Wolverines dropped a 61-48 decision at Jerome on Feb. 8.
Wood River fell into the precarious position of possibly being in the play-in game for the District Tournament, which starts next week.
If the Wolverines are in the play-in game, they will get one more home game when Burley pays a visit.
Both Wood River and Minico are 5-6 in league. They play each other on Feb. 10 to determine who goes where.
A Wolverines victory and a Mountain Home loss to No. 1 Twin Falls means a three-way tie for third place at 6-6 with Canyon Ridge. That would put Minico in the play-in game.
• SVCS ends season. The Community School fell 62-32 at Declo on Feb. 8 to close its season with a 4-10 mark. It was 0-4 in conference action.
Seniors Jack Verhaeghe and Auggie Rose each scored nine points. Junior Beckett Gates and senior Pingyi Wan each contributed seven points.
"Many thanks to coaches Clay Wawner and Tyler Hill for their dedication and enthusiasm for our program, as they continue to shape the squad in such a positive manner," athletic director Richard Whitelaw said.
