Wood River freshman Isabella Tognoni won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke at the Canyon Ridge Invitational at the Twin Falls City Poll on Oct. 15. The district swim meet will be on Oct. 22 at the same location.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

One Wood River and three Sun Valley Community School runners qualified for the State Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 in Lewiston.

Wolverines senior Lizzie Lipman finished eighth in 20:47.72 at the Great Basin District Championship at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

Cutthroats’ sophomore Mikayla Wesley, junior Ben Haynes and sophomore Stratton Cunningham qualified in the 2A competition at Gooding Golf Course.

