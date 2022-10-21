One Wood River and three Sun Valley Community School runners qualified for the State Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 in Lewiston.
Wolverines senior Lizzie Lipman finished eighth in 20:47.72 at the Great Basin District Championship at Canyon Springs Golf Course.
Cutthroats’ sophomore Mikayla Wesley, junior Ben Haynes and sophomore Stratton Cunningham qualified in the 2A competition at Gooding Golf Course.
All races were held on Oct. 19.
Lipman led Wood River to a sixth-place team finish.
Twin Falls won the event with 34 points and had six runners in the top 13, including winner Saylor Erickson.
For the Wolverines, freshman Mabel Thompson finished 23rd (22:27.02), senior Kacie Flolo 40th (23:52.53), sophomore Rebecca Atienza 49th (24:42.06) and freshman Scout Kendall 50th (24:44.87).
Wesley toured the course in 18:09 and was two seconds behind third and three seconds behind second. Sophomore teammate Emma Singer was ninth (23:01).
Haynes finished fifth (19:18) and Cunningham sixth (19:21) in the boys’ race.
For the Wood River boys, junior Emmet Stouffer led the way with an 18th place finish (17:51.15).
Senior Grant Green placed 35th (18:59.12), sophomore Ronan O’Reilly 76th (21:46.48), freshman Levi Renner 79th (22:48.46), and sophomore James Sandefur 83rd (27:10.60).
The boys also finished in sixth place.
Burley and Twin Fills each totaled 29 points, but Burley won the title with the faster fifth runner.
SWIMMERS: The Wood River swim team will participate in the district championships on Oct. 22 at the Twin Falls City Pool.The girls placed third at the Canyon Ridge Invitational on Oct. 15 at the Twin Falls City Pool.
Isabella Tognoni touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.84) and the 200 IM (2:22.53). Riley Rundell finished fourth in the 500 free (6:25.76) and fifth in 100 back (1:13.75). The 200 free relay team was third (1:56.43), 200 medley relay squad was fourth (2:11.48).
For the boys, the 400 free relay team placed second (3:50.113). Ethan Hansen took third in 200 IM (2:19.65) and Porter Thompson fourth in the 500 free (6:03.47). Dylan Smith was fifth in the 100 fly (1:01.46).
SEASON ENDS FOR SVCS VOLLEYBALL: The Cutthroats defeated Wendell 19-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-21, 15-5 on Oct. 19 to get to the win-or-go-home match with host Declo.
A win would have given the Community School a Thursday evening match with Declo inside the Fish Tank for the right to go to the 2A state tournament.
Declo came through with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 victory.
The Cutthroats lose two seniors to graduation in Maeve Bailey and Etienne Blumberg. ￼
