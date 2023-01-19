23-01-18-carey-bkb-gamino

Carey's Chris Gamino goes up for two points during a Jan. 17 home victory against the Sun Valley Community School.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey boys' basketball team won its third in a row with a 69-59 victory at Hansen on Wednesday.

The visiting Panthers broke open a tight game with a 22-15 advantage in the final eight minutes.

Senior standout Carsn Perkes once again led the way with 25 points and 17 rebounds. He also doled out three assists and had three steals.

