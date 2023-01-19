The Carey boys' basketball team won its third in a row with a 69-59 victory at Hansen on Wednesday.
The visiting Panthers broke open a tight game with a 22-15 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Senior standout Carsn Perkes once again led the way with 25 points and 17 rebounds. He also doled out three assists and had three steals.
Junior Owen Parke followed with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. Senior Conner Simpson chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds. Simpson and fellow senior Chris Gamino each handed out five assists.
The Panthers had 17 assists on 26 baskets and forced Hansen into 21 turnovers. They also held a 31-25 advantage on the boards.
Carey was 26-for-49 from inside the arc and made all five of its free throws.
The Panthers (10-4, 2-2) visit Glenns Ferry (7-7, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and welcome Valley (10-2, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.
• Carey girls win: The Panthers won their fourth straight, this one a 52-30 decision at Hansen on Jan. 17.
They play their final home regular season game tonight, Jan. 19, when Raft River (14-2, 5-1) comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Carey (13-2, 5-1) hits the road next week with contests at Shoshone (12-5, 2-4) on Jan. 23 and at Murtaugh (12-5, 4-2) on Jan. 25.
• WRHS girls lose: The Wolverines dropped a 46-14 decision at Canyon Ridge on Jan. 18.
They host back-to-back games on Friday (Jerome, 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (Minico, 6 p.m.) before going to Minico on Jan. 24.
