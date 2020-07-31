Neither team gave an inch Thursday night when the Pocatello Post 4 Razorbacks and Wood River Wranglers staged a classic summer baseball shootout in a pivotal game of the State Area C “A” American Legion baseball tournament.
The two teams scored a total 37 runs on 36 hits along with 11 errors between them and 10 walks to make things interesting. Wood River was opportunistic as always, stealing 15 bases along the way. Spectators were on the edge of their seats.
And the decision boiled down to a walk-off hit.
On a hot night for hitting at Pocatello’s Halliwell Field, Wood River stubbornly built leads of 8-4, 12-6, 17-13 and 18-16. But the Razorbacks made a strong case for becoming state champions with a final three-run comeback in the seventh inning for a 19-18 triumph.
Down 18-17 with the bases loaded, Pocatello’s Aaron Kearns (3 hits, 4 RBI) belted the decisive two-run single to score Jett Anderson (3 hits, 3 runs) and Kobe Holt (4 runs).
It finished the final Razorbacks comeback, as Pocatello (36-7) stayed unbeaten in the eight-team tournament with their fourth victory by a combined 61-28 margin. Wood River’s summer season came to an end with a 12-4 overall mark.
The Razorbacks return to Halliwell today, Friday, needing only one victory to clinch the state tournament title. Their opponent in the 4 p.m. potboiler will be the Marsh Valley Eagles, a 5-2 winner over the Idaho Falls Tigers in Thursday’s semi-final game.
Marsh Valley got a complete-game pitching effort from Payton Howe, who held Idaho Falls scoreless in the final five frames Thursday. Marsh Valley scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning to advance into its first tourney meeting with Pocatello.
The Eagles will need to beat Pocatello twice today in order to win their state crown.
For Wood River, a 10-5 loser to the Idaho Falls Tigers Tuesday, it was win-or-go-home in their match-up with Pocatello.
Things didn’t look rosy when Pocatello jumped to a 4-1 lead after one inning. The Razorbacks got five hits and a walk to score four runs, all with two outs against Wood River starter Ethan Shoemaker (4 2/3 innings, 105 pitches, 14 hits, 6 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, just 1 walk).
After a scoreless second inning for each team, the bats heated up in the third frame.
Wood River sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs for an 8-4 lead on five straight hits, a hit batsman, a walk and an error.
Blake Nelson and Huck Sprong (3 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBI) singled, Hunter Thompson (3 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBI) delivered an RBI single and Boone Scherer (3 hits, 4 runs, 2 RBI) added a run-scoring single.
Shoemaker (2 hits, 2 runs) singled and Jesus Sandoval was plunked by Razorback starting pitcher Kobe Holt (3 1/3 innings, 87 pitches, 9 hits, 9 earned runs) to load the bases. Chance Appell’s line drive was misplayed in the outfield and Shoemaker scored. Abel Rojas drove home the final run of the frame with an infield bouncer.
Wood River kept applying the pressure in the fourth, scoring four times to lead 12-6.
Sprong reached on an infield error with one out, Thompson pounded an RBI single and Scherer walked. With two gone, Sandoval crushed a two-run single. Shoemaker crossed the plate on a wild pitch for a 12-6 cushion. At that point, Pocatello summoned pitcher Scott Baker in relief of starter Holt.
The Wranglers added two runs for a 14-8 lead in the fifth as the Razorbacks (7 errors) committed three errors after a two-out double by Thompson.
But Pocatello wasn’t done at the plate by any means.
An infield error by Wood River (4 errors) started Pocatello’s five-run fifth that featured a two-out, two-run single by Deakon Blackhawk (3 hits, 2 runs, 5 RBI). The rally knocked out Shoemaker, and Wood River summoned Sprong in relief.
Wood River’s, leading 14-13 in the sixth, added three runs with Sprong cashing in with a two-out, two-run double. But the Razorbacks matched the Wranglers with three runs of their own in the sixth, setting the stage for the final drama.
Pocatello contributors included leadoff hitter Luke Davis (2 hits, 2 walks, 3 runs), clean-up hitter Colton Sneddon (4 hits, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBI) and Kevin Dahlstrom (3 hits).
The winning pitcher was Pocatello reliever Baker (3 2/3 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 6 strikeouts), with Hailey reliever Sprong picking up the tough-luck loss.
