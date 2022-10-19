For the first time since 2016, members of the Wood River High School football program didn’t walk into school the Monday after the regular season ended to turn in their gear.

“This is amazing. This is a great way to end the regular season, and keep the momentum going forward,” senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Grafft and his teammates whipped Gooding, 42-2, on Oct. 14 to clinch third place in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, assuring them a place in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments