For the first time since 2016, members of the Wood River High School football program didn’t walk into school the Monday after the regular season ended to turn in their gear.
“This is amazing. This is a great way to end the regular season, and keep the momentum going forward,” senior quarterback Sawyer Grafft said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
Grafft and his teammates whipped Gooding, 42-2, on Oct. 14 to clinch third place in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, assuring them a place in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
“This is pretty sweet,” senior lineman Micah Shupe said.
“This feels pretty good,” senior receiver and defensive back Zack Dilworth said. “I’ve been playing with these guys forever, 13 years. It’s awesome to get two more weeks with them.”
Wood River has its bye this week and will enter the 3A playoffs more than likely as the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3.
“For everyone in this program, this means so much,” said senior running back Jack Herlinger, who scored touchdowns on runs of 43- and 46-yards. “My class has been working for this for four years. After everything that happened to us sophomore year (due to COVID) and then having nobody to play junior year (with a small roster and a forfeited game), even though it’s three wins, it feels great for everyone.
“We had one goal in mind this season and that was to make the playoffs, and we did it. I think it’s just years of having that (bad seasons) happen to us and realizing how bad that made us feel. Eventually, you can’t take it anymore, and you keep going.”
Herlinger finished with 120 yards on eight carries.
“Jack has just been killer all year,” fourth-year head coach Shane Carden said.
After giving up a safety on the first snap of the evening at Keller Field, the Wolverines owned the rest of the contest.
Grafft threw four touchdown passes. Three of those went to Dilworth of 28, 9 and 21 yards. Junior running back Caleb Hothem caught the first one from the 6-yard line that began 42 straight points.
He dropped a dime to Holter on fourth-and-13 from the 42 for 32 yards and found Dilworth for six two plays later.
“That’s probably the best high school pass I’ve seen,” Carden said. “That’s rolling left, a corner ball, just enough to put it over the defender’s hands ... he needs to put that first on the highlight film and if coaches can’t understand how good this kid is, then I don’t know what they want.
“Sawyer is playing so good right now.”
The Senators had 58 yards of offense on 48 snaps, until their last three completions totaled 75 yards on their final possession.
“Coach (Josh) Jahnke has done such a great job,” Carden said. “He gets these boys fired up and how well they’ve been playing all year on defense. They play off each other. There was no way they were going to run the ball on us tonight. They had a couple good gashes—any team is going to have that, every once in a while, you’re going to get a nice little hole there—but the defense just kept playing and right before the half they stopped the ball.”
Gooding had second-and-1 at Wood River’s 10, got nothing on a pass play, minus six-yards on a rush and an incomplete pass.
“Guys were stepping up tonight in opportune times making things happen,” Carden said. “We’ve been wanting an opportunity to have a game to play another game. We’ve wanted this for so long. I said, ‘Enjoy this night,’ and we obviously did. It was a lot of fun because we executed, we played physical and trusted our teammates.
“For four years we’ve been talking about playoffs, playoffs, playoffs. The record doesn’t matter. You figure out how to win the games you need to win.
