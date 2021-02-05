The cold-shooting Carey High School Panther boys made a furious comeback from a 17-point second-half deficit Thursday night, but the visiting Glenns Ferry Pilots held on for a 41-37 non-conference prep basketball win on the Carey court.
Glenns Ferry (3-12) snapped an 11-game losing skid with 42% field goal shooting success, while Carey (6-6) lost its third straight game with a frigid 4-for-30 effort from behind the 3-point line on its home floor.
Carey, limited to two field goals in the first half and trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, tied the game 34-34 on Dallin Parke’s 3-pointer with 77 seconds left in regulation. Glenns Ferry went 5-for-6 from the free point line down the stretch after Ty Crane’s go-ahead field goal with 52 seconds showing.
Ferocious full-court trapping defense played by Carey in the second half forced Glenns Ferry into 15 of its 22 turnovers. The Panthers chipped away, but fouls took their toll. Three Carey players—seniors Parke, Hunter Smith and Ashton Sparrow—eventually fouled out.
Stars of the game for each team were Dallin Parke for Carey and Glenns Ferry junior Nick Hernandez.
Parke (17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals) exceeded his season average by five points. Hernandez played tough defense on Carey’s leading scorer Smith, who was limited to just three points after entering the game at 17.3 points per game. Hernandez also led the Pilots with 14 points for the night.
For the game, Glenns Ferry capitalized on 26 defensive rebounds to out-rebound Carey 35-28 over the 32 minutes. The Panthers ended up shooting 23% overall and were outscored 12-5 at the free throw line.
Other contributors for coach Dick Simpson included Conner Simpson (5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists), Smith (3 boards, 2 steals, 4 assists), Sparrow (8 points, 5 rebounds), Chase Bennion (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Wyatt Mecham (5 boards).
Point-getters for coach Nate Jones Pilots were Ty Crane (10 points, 7 rebounds), Josue Mesillas (9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Allan DeLeon (5 points, 6 rebounds) and Emmett Martin (2 points, 7 boards).
Carey plays again Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. in Castleford against Salmon River of Riggins (9-4), and then hosts the Butte County Pirates (3-13) for the Panther Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 8. Home games against Mackay end the Carey regular-season slate Friday, Feb. 12.
The Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Shoshone High. Expected to compete are Carey, Castleford, Camas County of Fairfield, Dietrich, Hansen, Hagerman and Richfield. At stake are 2.5 berths in the State 1A Division 2 tournament.
