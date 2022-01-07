Leading up to the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 4, NBC’s Peacock streaming service will showcase three original documentaries about former Olympians. Blaine County local and Triumph native Picabo Street will be one of the athletes featured. Street won gold in the 1998 Nagano Games in the Super-G. She also won three medals in the World Championships, which included one gold in the Downhill. The other two athletes featured in Peacock’s documentaries are fellow skier Lindsey Vonn and figure skater Tara Lipinski.

