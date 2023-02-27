Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country alums and former Middlebury College teammates Peter Wolter and Annika Landis cracked the top 10 during Saturday’s 49th annual Slumberland American Birkbeiner cross-country skate races in Wisconsin.

Wolter, 24, the reigning Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour men’s champion, finished seventh of 3,943 finishers in the 50-kilometer (31 mile) race from Cable to Hayward, Wisc. His finishing time was two hours, nine minutes and 27 seconds—3:48 off the winning pace.

The men’s winner in 2.05:39 was 2019 U.S. national champion and current Steamboat Springs (Colorado) Winter Sports Club cross-country ski coach David Norris, 32. Norris, the 2022 Boulder Mountain Tour winner, prevailed by 2:21 over the runner-up.

Tags

Load comments