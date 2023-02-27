Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country alums and former Middlebury College teammates Peter Wolter and Annika Landis cracked the top 10 during Saturday’s 49th annual Slumberland American Birkbeiner cross-country skate races in Wisconsin.
Wolter, 24, the reigning Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour men’s champion, finished seventh of 3,943 finishers in the 50-kilometer (31 mile) race from Cable to Hayward, Wisc. His finishing time was two hours, nine minutes and 27 seconds—3:48 off the winning pace.
The men’s winner in 2.05:39 was 2019 U.S. national champion and current Steamboat Springs (Colorado) Winter Sports Club cross-country ski coach David Norris, 32. Norris, the 2022 Boulder Mountain Tour winner, prevailed by 2:21 over the runner-up.
Landis, 25, who skis for Craftsbury Green Project in Vermont, finished ninth overall of 872 female finishers in the 50k skate race with a time of 2.30:46. She was 98th overall. The women’s winner, in 58th overall, was former Univ. of Vermont racer Alayna Sonnesyn, 26, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2:27.35.
Nine other Wood River Valley racers finished Saturday’s Birkie, which included both the 50k freestyle race and 55k classic event. In all, 5,644 skiers completed both courses.
Del Pletcher, 79, of Ketchum was third in the men’s 75-79 age class and 2,376th overall in 4.11:55 for the skate. In the 55k Birkie classic event, 63-year-old Elizabeth Youngman of Sun Valley won the women’s 60-64 age class and was the eighth female overall in 3.32:31.
Other skate results for locals:
Eric Huus, 52, of Sun Valley was 1,067th overall in 3.22:35; Laura Theis, 40, of Ketchum was the 179th female and 1,383rd overall in 3.33:36; Erin Zell, 48, of Ketchum was 273rd female and 1,785th overall in 3.47:48; Lindsay VanMieghem, 26, of Hailey was the 503rd female and 2,632nd overall in 4.23:44.
Winning the 55k classic races were Scott James Hill, 28, of Canmore, Alberta, Canada in 2.52:09 and Julie Ensrud, 26, of Minneapolis, in 3.14:18, for 43rd overall.
Other classic results among the 1,701 finishers for Wood River locals:
431—Don Shepler, 49, of Ketchum in 4.07:35. 715—Lexie Praggastis, 36, of Hailey in 4.40:34, for 123rd among women. 734—Mike Price, 61, of Hailey in 4.42:14.
